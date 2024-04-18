Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Raducanu through in Stuttgart, Ruud wins in Barcelona

21:55 CET - Anhelina Kalinina (27) has beaten Martina Trevisan (30) 6-2, 6-3 to fill up the last quarter-final berth in Rouen, France. See the full bracket here.
20:48 CET - Emma Raducanu's (21) return to form (which began at last week's Bille Jean King Cup) is showing no signs of slowing down after a dominant 6-0, 7-5 win over Linda Noskova (19). Up next for Raducanu is world number one Iga Swiatek (22) in the quarter finals.
20:00 CET - The first big shock of the day in Barcelona comes from Arthur Fils (19) knocking out world number 11 Alex De Minaur (25) in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 just a day after Minaur knocked Rafa Nadal out of his home competition.
19:36 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has continued his lighting start to the clay-court season, moving into the last eight in Barcelona with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Roberto Carballes Baena (31).
In Munich meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has beaten Taro Daniel (31) 6-3, 6-2.
19:09 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (22) has advanced into the last eight with ease in Stuttgart, winning 6-3, 6-4 against Elise Mertens (28).
17:25 CET - Seventh seed Ons Jabeur (29) is out of Stuttgart after losing to Jasmine Paolini (28) 7-6, 6-4. Earlier, Marketa Vondrousova (24) advanced after beating Anastasia Potapova (23) 7-6, 6-1.
Over in Munich, second seed Holger Rune (20) is into the quarter-finals after beating Daniel Elahi Galan (27) 6-4, 6-2.
While in Barcelona, Casper Ruud (25) has downed Jordan Thompson (29) 6-1, 6-4 to move into the final eight there. Earlier, Dusan Lajovic (33) progressed by defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) 7-6, 3-6, 6-1 and Matteo Arnaldi (23) also won.
15:14 CET - World number four Elena Ryabkina (24) is through to the quarter-finals in Stuttgart thanks to a hard-fought 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 win over world number 19 Veronika Kudermetova (26).
14:34 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) has brushed Alejandro Moro Canas (23) aside 6-3, 6-1 to move into the quarter-finals in Munich. Fritz will play Jack Draper (22) in the final eight.
12:55 CET - Cameron Norrie (28) has won back-to-back matches for the first time in two months, beating Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) 6-4, 6-3 in Barcelona.
11:14 CET - Things are starting early today with two matches already underway in Barcelona and Taylor Fritz (26) about to begin his against Alejandro Moro Canas (23) in Munich.
10:34 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!