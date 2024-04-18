Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Raducanu through in Stuttgart, Ruud wins in Barcelona

Casper Ruud is into the quarter-finals in Barcelona

We're getting to the business end of this week's tournaments and plenty of the best players on the ATP and WTA tours are still in the hunt for a title.

21:55 CET - Anhelina Kalinina (27) has beaten Martina Trevisan (30) 6-2, 6-3 to fill up the last quarter-final berth in Rouen, France. See the full bracket here.

20:48 CET - Emma Raducanu's (21) return to form (which began at last week's Bille Jean King Cup) is showing no signs of slowing down after a dominant 6-0, 7-5 win over Linda Noskova (19). Up next for Raducanu is world number one Iga Swiatek (22) in the quarter finals.

20:00 CET - The first big shock of the day in Barcelona comes from Arthur Fils (19) knocking out world number 11 Alex De Minaur (25) in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 just a day after Minaur knocked Rafa Nadal out of his home competition.

19:36 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has continued his lighting start to the clay-court season, moving into the last eight in Barcelona with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Roberto Carballes Baena (31).

In Munich meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has beaten Taro Daniel (31) 6-3, 6-2.

19:09 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (22) has advanced into the last eight with ease in Stuttgart, winning 6-3, 6-4 against Elise Mertens (28).

17:25 CET - Seventh seed Ons Jabeur (29) is out of Stuttgart after losing to Jasmine Paolini (28) 7-6, 6-4. Earlier, Marketa Vondrousova (24) advanced after beating Anastasia Potapova (23) 7-6, 6-1.

Over in Munich, second seed Holger Rune (20) is into the quarter-finals after beating Daniel Elahi Galan (27) 6-4, 6-2.

While in Barcelona, Casper Ruud (25) has downed Jordan Thompson (29) 6-1, 6-4 to move into the final eight there. Earlier, Dusan Lajovic (33) progressed by defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) 7-6, 3-6, 6-1 and Matteo Arnaldi (23) also won.

15:14 CET - World number four Elena Ryabkina (24) is through to the quarter-finals in Stuttgart thanks to a hard-fought 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 win over world number 19 Veronika Kudermetova (26).

14:34 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) has brushed Alejandro Moro Canas (23) aside 6-3, 6-1 to move into the quarter-finals in Munich. Fritz will play Jack Draper (22) in the final eight.

12:55 CET - Cameron Norrie (28) has won back-to-back matches for the first time in two months, beating Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) 6-4, 6-3 in Barcelona.

11:14 CET - Things are starting early today with two matches already underway in Barcelona and Taylor Fritz (26) about to begin his against Alejandro Moro Canas (23) in Munich.

10:34 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!