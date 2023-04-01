Alcaraz targets overall improvement after Paul shock in Canadian Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Toronto ATP - Singles
  4. Alcaraz targets overall improvement after Paul shock in Canadian Open
Alcaraz targets overall improvement after Paul shock in Canadian Open
Alcaraz admitted that he has been underperforming
Alcaraz admitted that he has been underperforming
Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz (20) said he needs to have more confidence in his game following Friday's surprise defeat by American Tommy Paul (26) in the quarter-finals of the Canadian Open, and the world number one is hoping to iron out any issues in Cincinnati next week.

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz made a slow start for the third straight match in Toronto and fell to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 defeat - his first since the French Open semi-finals in June - with the loss a blow to his preparations ahead of the US Open.

"I realise that I didn't play well, these matches," Alcaraz told reporters after losing to Paul for a second straight year in Canada. "All I can do now is practice to be better. I have some weeks before the US Open.

"But now I have to be focussed on Cincinnati. It's a Masters 1000. It's a big tournament as well. Obviously, I take a lot of lessons from this tournament.

"I think I did well some things, but probably everything can be better. I always say you can be better in everything even if you've played your best matches in your career.

"But right now, I have to improve a lot of things, getting more confidence in my game."

Alcaraz could meet Paul again in the Cincinnati third round after slipping to 1-2 in their head-to-head-meetings and the Spaniard is aware of the threat the American poses in the last warm-up tournament before the US Open from August 28 to September 10.

"He's certainly a complete player. The matches that we've played have been really tough ones - last year in Miami and this one," reigning Flushing Meadows champion Alcaraz said.

"He's a really solid player. Has great talent, great shots. He's really fast as well.

"So he's one of the best players in the world right now. There's no doubt about it. He's really tough on every surface. He's a mix of everything. It makes him really tough."

Mentions
TennisAlcaraz CarlosPaul TommyToronto ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Tommy Paul in Toronto quarter-finals
Carlos Alcaraz says big players always find a way after Toronto fightback
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Hurkacz, Casper Ruud stunned at Canadian Open
Show more
Tennis
Samsonova upsets Sabalenka, Pegula holds off Gauff at Canadian Open
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Paul upsets Alcaraz to reach Toronto semis, Rybakina rallies past Kasatkina
Alex de Minaur shocks Daniil Medvedev to reach semi-finals in Toronto
Iga Swiatek reaches Montreal quarters, will stay world number one
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka out of Montreal, De Minaur knocks out Medvedev in Toronto
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from upcoming US Open as Aussie's injury woes continue
Most Read
Football Tracker: Man City get season off to perfect start as big European leagues begin
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich announce Kane, Chelsea confident in signing Caicedo
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |