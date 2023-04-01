Alex de Minaur shocks Daniil Medvedev to reach semi-finals in Toronto

Alex de Minaur shocks Daniil Medvedev to reach semi-finals in Toronto
De Minaur celebrates against Medvedev
Reuters
Alex de Minaur (24) pulled off a gritty 7-6(7), 7-5 upset of second seed Daniil Medvedev (27) at the Canadian Open on Friday to reach his first semi-final at a Masters 1000 event where he will face Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24).

The speedy Australian fell 5-2 behind in the opener and had to fend off three set points before clinching the first set against the 2021 champion in Toronto.

De Minaur had to rally from a break down twice in the second set before showing his resilience again thanks to his brilliant return game, sealing victory on the Russian's seventh double fault.

Up next is a meeting with red-hot Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who swept aside American Mackenzie McDonald (28) 6-4, 6-2 earlier on Friday.

Davidovich Fokina holds a 2-1 lead over De Minaur in their head-to-head meetings.

De Minaur vs Medvedev highlights
Flashscore
