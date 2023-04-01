Improved Carlos Alcaraz hopes for Canadian breakthrough as he enters as hot favourite

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Toronto ATP - Singles
  4. Improved Carlos Alcaraz hopes for Canadian breakthrough as he enters as hot favourite
Improved Carlos Alcaraz hopes for Canadian breakthrough as he enters as hot favourite
Alcaraz speaks to the media
Alcaraz speaks to the media
Profimedia
World number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) is aiming to make amends as he plays an ATP Masters 1000 event in Canada for only the second time in his career.

The Wimbledon champion made a poor start a year ago in Montreal, losing his opening match to American Tommy Paul in his ATP debut in the country.

The Spaniard, who will defend the 2022 US Open crown in New York starting later this month, opens as a title favourite this year in Toronto.

Alcaraz said he's aware of the need to address the pressure he will face as the top target from Monday.

"I remember last year I didn't have a good tournament in Canada. I have come this year to change it," he said after arriving in North America.

"I hope to go far, do better than last season. A year later, I think I've learned a lot from that situation, how to deal with pressure."

In addition to becoming a two-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz has won five other titles in six finals appearances since last year's Canada event, including crowns this year at Argentina, Indian Wells, Barcelona, Madrid and Queen's.

"I've been playing in big stadiums, big games, fighting for big things. I think that helped me a lot to grow as a player, as a person," Alcaraz said.

"A year later, I'm totally different."

The top seed will face his initial test in the second round, awaiting the winner from compatriot Bernabé Zapata or American Ben Shelton.

Alcaraz heads the tournament field ahead of second-seeded Daniil Medvedev and number three Casper Ruud.

The Spaniard will be competing for the first time this summer on hardcourt after stepping back onto clay for the Hopman Cup team event in Nice.

He will need to put last month's Wimbledon triumph in perspective after achieving the biggest victory of his young career.

"I have the Wimbledon trophy in my living room, so every time I have lunch or dinner with my family, I see the title. It's something I don't want to forget," he said.

“I only had a week to think about it... it needed a little more because it's crazy that it's hard to realise."

Alcaraz beat Djokovic in a thriller to win Wimbledon
Profimedia

Alcaraz called winning Wimbledon at age 20 in only his third appearance "something I dreamed of when I started playing tennis."

"For me it is an achievement and it is something that I have to take some time to think about it - and I still can't believe it."

Alcaraz has already trained on the cement with Medvedev, his main Toronto rival.

Mentions
TennisAlcaraz CarlosToronto ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta pulls out of ATP Toronto Masters
Croatia down Alcaraz's Spain in Hopman Cup to book final against Switzerland
Alcaraz beats Goffin on Hopman Cup debut but Spain ultimately fall to Belgium
Show more
Tennis
Imperious Coco Gauff cruises past Maria Sakkari to win WTA Washington title
Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Alex De Minaur to capture Los Cabos title
Tennis Tracker: Gauff downs Sakkari to win in Washington, Tsitsipas claims Los Cabos title
Maria Sakkari ousts top seed Jessica Pegula to reach Washington final
Gauff says she was ready to perform CPR on ill fan and urges fans to learn CPR courses
Fritz says climate protests 'annoying' after match suspended at Washington Open
Taylor Fritz wins two matches in one day to reach semis in Washington
Tennis Tracker: Sakkari downs Pegula in Washington, Baez beats Thiem in Kitzbuhel final
Dominic Thiem saves five match points to reach first final since 2020
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Benfica's Ramos set to sign for PSG, Hojlund joins Man Utd
Sweden prevail on penalties to knock the United States out of the World Cup
Derby Week: Head to the seaside or to the football? In Croatia, they offer both
Arsenal beat Man City on penalties to win Community Shield after last-gasp equaliser

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |