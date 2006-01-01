Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Toronto WTA - Singles
  4. Defending champion Pegula beats Shnaider to join Anisimova in Toronto final

Defending champion Pegula beats Shnaider to join Anisimova in Toronto final

Pegula in action in Toronto
Pegula in action in TorontoAFP
Defending champion Jessica Pegula (30) advanced to the WTA Toronto Masters final on Sunday by defeating Diana Shnaider (20) 6-4, 6-3, giving her a chance to be the event's first back-to-back winner since 2000.

Sixth-ranked Pegula eliminated the 24th-ranked Russian in 83 minutes to book an all-American final on Monday against Amanda Anisimova, who ousted US eighth seed Emma Navarro 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Pegula, trying for the first Canadian repeat since Martina Hingis in 1999-2000, is 2-0 against Anisimova, most recently winning in April at Charleston.

"She's probably one of the biggest, cleanest ball strikers I've ever played against, so when she's on it can be really tough," Pegula said of Anisimova.

"Tomorrow definitely is going to be a battle and I'm going to have to do my best to just make her play a lot of extra balls and try to be aggressive when I can, because when she's on she can hit a lot of winners and take the racquet out of your hand sometimes, so I'm going to have to be smart tomorrow."

Shnaider, a 20-year-old left-hander, had a break point in the eighth game but netted a forehand and Pegula held for a 5-3 lead.

She then broke on the longest rally of the match, 21 shots, when Shnaider netted a backhand to end matters.

Pegula moves into her 13th career WTA final, seeking her sixth title and second of the year after Berlin in June.

Shnaider, who ousted US top seed and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff, was coming off a silver-medal effort in Paris Olympics doubles.

Mentions
TennisAnisimova AmandaPegula JessicaToronto WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Amanda Anisimova defeats Emma Navarro to reach WTA Toronto final
Amanda Anisimova upsets Aryna Sabalenka to reach WTA Toronto semi-final
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Rublev through in Toronto, Sabalenka knocked out of Montreal
Show more
Tennis
Rublev to face Popyrin for ATP Montreal title after beating Arnaldi
Sebastian Korda and Alexei Popyrin knock out seeds to reach Montreal semi-finals
From Simone Biles to Novak Djokovic: Six of the Paris Olympics' biggest stars
Tennis Tracker: Anisimova continues dream run in Canada, Zverev and Hurkacz dumped out
Andrey Rublev rolls over depleted Jannik Sinner in major ATP Montreal upset
Top seed Coco Gauff shocked by Diana Shnaider in Canadian Open third round
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Doue set for PSG move, De Ligt undergoing Manchester United medical
Paris Olympics LIVE: Games come to a close as USA and China shine
Robin van Persie's coaching debut ends in defeat as Heerenveen lose at Ajax
From Simone Biles to Novak Djokovic: Six of the Paris Olympics' biggest stars

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings