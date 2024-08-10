Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Rublev through in Toronto, Sabalenka knocked out of Montreal

There's a blockbuster schedule in Montreal to look forward to today after bad weather wiped out play on Friday, while the women's quarter-finals get underway in Toronto.

23:50 CET - That is where we leave you for the night but be sure to keep up with the overnight action in Montreal and Toronto as the Canadian Open heats up.

23:42 CET - A major shock in the Montreal quarter-finals as second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) has been dumped out in a 6-4, 6-2 defeat by American Amanda Anisimova (22).

22:29 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) has suffered a shock loss in Toronto, falling 6-4, 6-7(5), 3-6 to Aussie Alexei Popyrin (25).

21:26 CET - World No.1 Jannik Sinner (22) eased to a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over Alejandro Tabilo (27) in the last 16 in Canada.

Kei Nishikori (34) - who is having a staggering tournament in Toronto - also moved into the quarter-finals.

20:54 CET - Emma Navarro's (23) good form this summer shows no sign of letting up, with the American beating Taylor Townsend (28) 6-3, 7-6(5) to move into the Montreal semi-finals.

19:45 CET - The fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz (27) has also progressed although in less convicing fashion. The Pole defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) after a tense deciding tie break.

19:35 CET - Andrey Rublev (26) was in no mood to mess around today as he crusied to a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Brandon Nakashima (23).

18:50 CET - Sebastian Korda (24) has won an all-American affair against Taylor Fritz (26) 6-4, 7-6(4) to move into the last 16 in Montreal.

15:35 CET - The final two matches from the last-32 in Montreal are set to get underway in just over an hour with Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) taking on the fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Taylor Fritz (26) facing fellow American Sebastian Korda (24).

The four remaining quarter-final matches from Toronto and the WTA side of the Canadian Open will take place later tonight with the last two clashes getting underway overnight.

08:34 CET - There are a few results to bring you up to date with from Toronto overnight, as top seed Coco Gauff (20) was dumped out following a comprehensive 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Diana Shnaider (20).

Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka (26) eased past Katie Boulter (28) 6-3, 6-3, while Liudmila Samsonova (25) made similarly light work of Elise Mertens (28) 6-2, 6-4.

Check out the full women's schedule in Toronto here and the men's schedule in Montreal here.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!