Tennis Tracker: Pegula progresses to Toronto quarters as Azarenka & Ostapenko bow out

Thursday saw plenty of the men's top seeds fall out of the Canadian Open, blowing that tournament wide open. Today, the third round gets underway with players looking to seal quarter-final berths in both Toronto and Montreal.

00:10 CET - 12th seed Victoria Azarenka (35) is the latest big name to fall in Canada after she retired hurt from her third-round clash with Peyton Stearns (22) while trailing 6-4, 4-2.

22:05 CET - There have been some more results over in Toronto, eighth seed Emma Navarro (23) edged past Marta Kostyuk (22) 7-5, 7-5 and into the final eight.

Joining Navarro in the quarter-finals will be defending champion Jessica Pegula (30), after she beat Ashlyn Krueger (20) 6-2, 6-4. Amanda Anisimova (22) also progressed after 10th seed Anna Kalinskaya (25) retired from their clash.

21:10 CET - While the women play in Toronto, we’ve received news that there will be no play at the men’s tournament in Montreal at all today due to the weather conditions.

20:30 CET - Play is delayed by rain in Montreal for the men's event but the women have already gotten going in Toronto and the day has started with a big upset!

Fourth seed Jelena Ostapenko (27) has been crushed 6-2, 6-1 by Taylor Townsend (28). Townsend takes the first quarter-final berth and it will be her first final-eight appearance at a WTA 1000 event.

16:16 CET - Following his loss yesterday, Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has announced that the "collaboration" between himself and his father, who has been his coach throughout his senior career, has come to an end.

The Greek player was given a warning by the umpire during yesterday's match after angrily complaining to his father, who he then said in the press conference afterwards "hasn't been very smart or good" as his coach and has "really disappointed" him.

"In that moment of frustration, there were many mistakes and errors on the part of my coach and father," Tsitsipas said in a statement on Twitter. "As an introvert, I tend to hold in my emotions and build them up until I reach a bursting point. I consider myself patient, so the fact that I reacted this way left me shocked.

"My behaviour on the pitch was unacceptable, and I feel disappointed that I got to a point where I showed a dark side of myself."

11:30 CET - Hello and welcome to the Tennis Tracker for another day! All eyes are on Canada this week with the Canadian Open taking place across Toronto and Montreal.

There were some matches overnight with Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka (26) progressing on the women's side in Toronto along with compatriot Victoria Azarenka (35).

Over in Montreal, Thursday was a day of shocks with Tommy Paul (27), Daniil Medvedev (28), Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Ben Shelton (21) all knocked out!

The third round begins later today in both cities but the men's side still has two second-round matches to complete, most notably, Taylor Fritz's (26) clash with fellow American Sebastian Korda (24). That kicks off the action in Montreal at 18:00 CET.

