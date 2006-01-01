Tennis Tracker: Azarenka through in Canada after downing Pavlyuchenkova

With the Olympics done and dusted for tennis, attention now turns back to the final months of the ATP and WTA seasons, and first up is the Canadian Open.

23:43 CET - There are several matches going on in Toronto in the WTA and ATP draw.

Follow the WTA action here.

Follow the ATP action here.

We will be back tomorrow to bring you the outcome of those matches as well as coverage of the tournament as it develops tomorrow night. But that is where we leave you today!

23:02 CET - Victoria Azarenka (35) proved too powerful for fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (33) in a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win in Toronto.

22:28 CET - Another qualifier has made it into the next round in Toronto. This time, Wang Yafan (30) has beaten Sofia Kenin (25) 7-5, 7-6 to advance.

21:53 CET - Qualifier Moyuka Uchijima (22) is through to the next round after downing Viktoriya Tomova (29) in straight sets 7-6, 6-2. Meanwhile, Magdalena Frech (26) is also through, beating Anastasia Potapova (23) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

21:17 CET - Two more results to bring you from Canada - in Montreal, Kei Nishikori (34), a former US Open finalist, has seen off American Alex Michelsen (19) in three sets 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 to advance.

Whilst in Toronto, Elina Svitolina (29), who impressed at the Olympics, has kept that good form going with a crushing 6-0, 6-2 victory over Shelby Rogers (31) of the USA.

19:55 CET - The first match of the men's tournament has gone the way of Lorenzo Sonego (29), who has beaten Tallon Griekspoor (28) 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 in a battle that lasted almost three hours.

18:40 CET - In the first WTA match of the day in Toronto, the talented Marta Kostyuk (22) of Ukraine has cruised past Tatjana Maria (36) 6-0, 6-2 to progress into the next round.

15:58 CET - We're just an hour away from the start of one of the biggest tournaments of the year, and those taking to court on the opening day include Kei Nishikori (34), Karen Khachanov (28), Holger Rune (21), Elina Svitolina (29), Victoria Azarenka (35) and Karolina Pliskova (32). You can check out the full schedules at the link below:

ATP Montreal

WTA Toronto

11:14 CET - Play in Montreal and Toronto, where the men's and women's action in the Canadian Open will take place respectively, won't get started until 15:00 CET today, but it's worth the wait, with the vast majority of the world's best players competing in the Masters/WTA 1000.

One that won't be is new Olympic champion Novak Djokovic (37), but his former coach Goran Ivanisevic doesn't think the Serb will be going anywhere anytime soon, backing him to make the 2028 Games.

Read his comments here

10:25 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

The Olympic action may be over but there's still plenty going on with the Canadian Open now getting underway, and we'll keep you up to date with everything that happens on the opening day right here.