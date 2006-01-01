Tennis Tracker: Zheng beats Vekic to Olympic gold, Musetti picks up men's bronze

One of the biggest days on the tennis calendar is here, with Qinwen Zheng (21) and Donna Vekic (28) battling it out in the women's final of the Paris Olympics.

00:15 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Marie Bouzkova (26) are tied at a set apiece in their semi-final Washington. You can follow that match here and the men's semi-finals later here.

Be sure to tune into the Tennis Tracker tomorrow to catch up on those overnight results!

22:20 CET - Paula Badosa (26) is into the Washington Open final after beating Caroline Dolehide (25) 6-3, 6-3 in their semi-final.

Badosa will face the winner of top seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Marie Bouzkova (26) in the decider.

21:30 CET - Italy's Lorenzo Musetti (22) has beaten Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 to claim the men's singles bronze in Paris.

18:47 CET - Next up in Paris is the men's bronze medal match between Lorenzo Musetti (22) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (23).

Follow along with it here.

18:30 CET - What a run to the gold medal that was for Zheng, who beat heavy favourite and world number one Iga Swiatek (23) in the semis before producing an excellent performance in the final.

Vekic can still be hugely proud of getting a silver medal for Croatia though and can look back on what has been an excellent few months for her with a lot of pride.

The match stats Flashscore

18:21 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) is an Olympic champion! Donna Vekic (28) put up a good fight in the second set, but the world number seven broke serve towards the end of it and then kept her cool, winning 6-2, 6-3 to claim the biggest title of her career and win China a gold medal.

17:26 CET - Zheng is a set away from becoming an Olympic champion! The Chinese player has won the first set of the final 6-2 in 48 minutes. Can Vekic respond?

16:20 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) and Donna Vekic (28) will be on court for the women's singles Olympic final imminently. The two have won one each of their first two meetings, and a win today would be the biggest of either player's career.

Follow the match point by point here

Zheng vs Vekic H2H Flashscore

15:49 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) and Tommy Paul have come together for the US to win bronze against the Czech Republic pair of Tomas Machac (23) and Adam Pavlasek (29). The Americans won the men's doubles contest in straight sets at Roland Garros 6-3, 6-4 and earn a medal to go alongside their compatriots Austin Krajicek (34) and Rajeev Ram (40), who earned the silver earlier today.

14:37 CET - Next up in Paris, it's the men's doubles bronze-medal match between the American pair of Taylor Fritz (26) & Tommy Paul (27) and the Czech duo of Tomas Machac (23) & Adam Pavlasek (29).

Follow the match here.

14:11 CET - The unseeded Australian duo of Matthew Ebden (36) & John Peers (36) have come back to beat the USA’s Austin Krajicek (34) & Rajeev Ram (40) in a super tiebreaker to win gold in the men’s doubles at Roland Garros!

The final could not have been closer with the first two sets settled by tiebreakers and the Aussie clinching the match decider 10-8.

13:04 CET - A thrilling first set in the men's doubles final has gone the way of the American pair of Austin Krajicek (34) & Rajeev Ram (40) after a tiebreak against Australia's Matthew Ebden (36) & John Peers (36).

Follow the rest of the match here.

11:25 CET - We have four medal matches to look forward to today at Roland Garros. First up, it's the men's doubles final from midday between the Australian pair of Matthew Ebden (36) & John Peers (36) and the USA's Austin Krajicek (34) & Rajeev Ram (40).

The men's doubles bronze-medal match will then be contested between another American pair, Taylor Fritz (26) & Tommy Paul (27), and the Czech duo of Tomas Machac (23) & Adam Pavlasek (29).

At around 15:30 CET, it's the main event of the day - the women's gold-medal match between China's Zheng Qinwen (21) and Croatia's Donna Vekic (28).

From 17:00 CET earliest, Italy's Lorenzo Musetti (22) and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) will face off for the men's bronze medal. Quite a day ahead!

09:45 CET - Before things get started in Paris today, we have some overnight action from the US capital to catch you up on.

On the men's side of the draw in Washington, home favourite Frances Tiafoe (26) claimed a 6-4, 7-6 win over top seed Andrey Rublev (26) to move into the semi-finals, where he will face compatriot Sebastian Korda (24). Americans make up three of the final four, with Ben Shelton (21) talking on Flavio Cobolli (22).

In the women's tournament meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka (26) moved into the semis with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Victoria Azarenka (35).

08:16 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

With Qinwen Zheng (21) and Donna Vekic (28) soon fighting for the right to become Olympic champion, it's fair to say it doesn't get much bigger than this.