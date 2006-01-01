Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Siniakova and Machac Olympic champions, Djokovic sets up Alcaraz final

Tennis Tracker: Siniakova and Machac Olympic champions, Djokovic sets up Alcaraz final

Machac and Siniakova are the champions
Machac and Siniakova are the championsAFP, Flashscore
The men's singles semi-finals headline a big day of Olympic action in Paris, while there's also the bronze medal match in the women's singles and the latter stages of the doubles tournaments to look forward to.

22:55 CET - Czech duo Tomas Machac (23) and Katerina Siniakova (28) are the Olympics mixed doubles champions! The pair - who are also an actual couple - clinched a stunning victory in what was a really high-quality affair, overcoming Chinese duo Zhizhen Zhang (27) and Xinyu Wang (22) 6-2, 5-7, 10-8. It is Czechia's first gold medal of the entire Olympic games.

21:04 CET - Despite injury concerns, Novak Djokovic (37) looked very good on his way to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Lorenzo Musetti (22). He will now face Carlos Alcaraz in a mouthwatering Olympic final this Sunday.

19:35 CET - Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic (37) and Italian Lorenzo Musetti (22) are underway in the second men's Olympic semi-final. 

19:24 CET - Canada claim Olympic bronze in the mixed doubles! Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) responds well to losing his men's semi-final by winning bronze alongside Gabriela Dabrowski (32) after a 6-3, 7-6(2) victory over the Netherlands pair of Wesley Koolhof (35) and Demi Schuurs (31).

18:07 CET - Mirra Andreeva (17) and Diana Shnaider (20) have sealed their place in the women's doubles final after an emphatic 6-1, 6-2 victory over Spain's Cristina Bucsa (26) and Sara Sorribes Tormo (27).

16:30 CET - It might not be the medal she wanted but Iga Swiatek (23) has made short work of Anna Schmiedlova (29) to claim a bronze medal at Roland Garros.

15:00 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) put in an absolute clinic on the Parisian clay, crushing Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) 6-1, 6-1 in an hour and 16 minutes to reach the final of the Olympics and stand on the verge of a gold medal.

13:19 CET -  In the opening match of the day, Jasmine Paolini (28) and Sara Errani (37) moved into the Olympics women's doubles final after showing their class, dispatching Karolina Muchova (27) and Linda Noskova (19) 6-3, 6-2.

11:23 CET - Play is set to get underway at the Olympics in just under 40 minutes, with Czech duo Karolina Muchova (27) and Linda Noskova (19) facing Italians Jasmine Paolini (28) and Sara Errani (37) for a spot in the women's doubles final.

The men's singles semi-finals are also set to take place today, with Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) taking on Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Novak Djokovic (37) - if he is fit - facing Lorenzo Musetti (22).

The women's bronze medal contest between Iga Swiatek (23) and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29) is also on the agenda, with the former looking to salvage something after her shock defeat in the semi-finals yesterday. 

09:38 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play in Paris, there are some notable results to bring you from the ATP and WTA tournaments in Washington overnight.

The top two seeds in the men's tournament, Andrey Rublev (26) and Ben Shelton (21), secured straight-set wins over Arthur Rinderknech (29) and Brandon Nakashima (22) respectively, while women's fourth seed, Ons Jabeur (29), withdrew from her match against Robin Montgomery (19).

Check out the full men's schedule in Washington here and the women's schedule here.

08:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerDjokovic NovakMusetti Lorenzo
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Vekic move through, Murray and Evans beaten
Tennis Tracker: Zverev sees off Popyrin as Vekic outlasts Kostyuk in three-hour epic
Tennis Tracker: Nadal and Alcaraz progress in Paris, Swiatek and Murray march on
Show more
Tennis
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz set up golden showdown in men's Olympic final
Czech duo Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac win mixed doubles gold
Novak Djokovic downs Lorenzo Musetti to set up another Carlos Alcaraz final
Swiatek beats Schmiedlova with ease for consolation bronze at Roland Garros
Brutal Carlos Alcaraz destroys Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach Olympic final
Updated
Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani speed into Olympic doubles final
Victoria Azarenka to face Aryna Sabalenka in WTA Washington quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic faces Olympics fitness battle after knee injury scare
Wimbledon to Olympic gold: Five magical Andy Murray moments
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Czech Republic win mixed doubles gold, France book football semi-final spot
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle begin Guehi talks, Roma sign Girona striker Dovbyk
France showdown with Argentina spices up men's Olympic football tournament
Novak Djokovic faces Olympics fitness battle after knee injury scare

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings