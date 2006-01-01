Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Errani & Paolini win doubles gold after Djokovic seals historic victory

Tennis Tracker: Errani & Paolini win doubles gold after Djokovic seals historic victory

Paolini (right) and Errani celebrating their win
Paolini (right) and Errani celebrating their winAFP, Flashscore
We've reached the final day of tennis action at the Paris Olympics, and it's a blockbuster one, with the men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Novak Djokovic (37), as well as the women's doubles final.

19:33 CET - Italy have won their first-ever Olympic gold medal in tennis after Sara Errani (37) & Jasmine Paolini (28) recovered from a set down to defeat Russian pair Mirra Andreeva (17) & Diana Shnaider (20) 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 in the women's doubles final.

17:53 CET - The last tennis match of the Olympics is up next, and it's a fascinating women's doubles final between Italy's Sara Errani (37) & Jasmine Paolini (28) and Russian duo Mirra Andreeva (17) & Diana Shnaider (20).

Follow the match live here.

17:03 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) wins the gold medal! The Serb's long wait for success at the Olympic Games has finally come to an end after a magnificent 7-6(3), 7-6(2) triumph over Carlos Alcaraz (21). 

Djokovic produced one of the best performances of his distinguished career to seal a long-awaited Golden Slam.

15:50 CET - What a set of tennis! After 94 of the most absorbing, high-quality minutes of tennis you're ever likely to see, it is Novak Djokovic (37) who draws first blood in the final, taking the tie-break 7-6(3). The Serb is now just one set away from that elusive gold medal.

Follow every point of the second set here.

13:50 CET - Coming up at Roland Garros, it's the one we’ve all been waiting for - the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz (21) and 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic (37).

Djokovic has yet to win an Olympic gold and will thus be as motivated as ever but Alcaraz has the momentum going into the clash having thrashed his opponent recently in the Wimbledon final.

Follow the action with us here.

Djokovic and Alcaraz's last four meetings
Djokovic and Alcaraz's last four meetingsFlashscore

13:28 CET - Spanish duo Cristina Bucsa (26) and Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) have claimed bronze in the women's doubles, easing past Czechia's Karolina Muchova (27) and Linda Noskova (19) in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

10:00 CET - On the final day of Olympic action at Roland Garros, we have three medal matches to look forward to. The headline clash is between Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz (21) and 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic (37) in the men's singles final. That match is due to get underway at around 14:00 CET.

Following the conclusion of that showdown, Italy's Sara Errani (37) and Jasmine Paolini (28) come up against Mirra Andreeva (17) and Diana Shnaider (20) in a fascinating women's doubles showpiece.

Before all of that, however, it's the bronze-medal match in the women's doubles at 12:00 CET, with Czech duo Karolina Muchova (27) and Linda Noskova (19) taking on Spain's Cristina Bucsa (26) and Sara Sorribes Tormo (27).

09:02 CET - Before we look ahead to today's finals in the French capital, there are some notable results to bring you from the ATP and WTA tournaments in Washington overnight. 

Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) was stunned in the semi-finals by Marie Bouzkova (26), with the Czech world number 43 winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a showdown against Paula Badosa (26). 

Meanwhile, on the men's side of the tournament, Sebastian Korda (24) and Flavio Cobolli (22) registered impressive wins over Frances Tiafoe (26) and Ben Shelton (21) respectively to set up an intriguing final.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Zheng beats Vekic to Olympic gold, Musetti picks up men's bronze
Tennis Tracker: Siniakova and Machac Olympic champions, Djokovic sets up Alcaraz final
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Vekic move through, Murray and Evans beaten
Show more
Tennis
Italy's Errani and Paolini win Olympic gold in women's doubles
Serbia legend Djokovic beats Alcaraz in epic final to win Olympic gold
Updated
Medal caps golden career for Novak Djokovic the tennis title collector
Novak Djokovic steeled for last chance for gold in blockbuster final
China's Zheng finally relaxed after hard-earned Olympic gold at Roland Garros
Croatia's Vekic calls silver medal 'incredible' after series of mishaps before Olympics
Qinwen Zheng beats Donna Vekic to win historic Olympic gold for China
Australians Ebden and Peers win men's doubles gold at Paris Olympics
Swiatek and Krejcikova withdraw from Canadian Open due to 'intense schedule'
Most Read
China's Zheng finally relaxed after hard-earned Olympic gold at Roland Garros
Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky claims another gold and Alfred wins women's 100m
Paris Olympics LIVE: 4x100m finals bring end to the pool, men's 100m final coming up
Transfer News LIVE: Wan-Bissaka in demand, De Bruyne to stay at Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings