Tennis Tracker: Errani & Paolini win doubles gold after Djokovic seals historic victory

We've reached the final day of tennis action at the Paris Olympics, and it's a blockbuster one, with the men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Novak Djokovic (37), as well as the women's doubles final.

19:33 CET - Italy have won their first-ever Olympic gold medal in tennis after Sara Errani (37) & Jasmine Paolini (28) recovered from a set down to defeat Russian pair Mirra Andreeva (17) & Diana Shnaider (20) 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 in the women's doubles final.

17:53 CET - The last tennis match of the Olympics is up next, and it's a fascinating women's doubles final between Italy's Sara Errani (37) & Jasmine Paolini (28) and Russian duo Mirra Andreeva (17) & Diana Shnaider (20).

Follow the match live here.

17:03 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) wins the gold medal! The Serb's long wait for success at the Olympic Games has finally come to an end after a magnificent 7-6(3), 7-6(2) triumph over Carlos Alcaraz (21).

Djokovic produced one of the best performances of his distinguished career to seal a long-awaited Golden Slam.

15:50 CET - What a set of tennis! After 94 of the most absorbing, high-quality minutes of tennis you're ever likely to see, it is Novak Djokovic (37) who draws first blood in the final, taking the tie-break 7-6(3). The Serb is now just one set away from that elusive gold medal.

Follow every point of the second set here.

13:50 CET - Coming up at Roland Garros, it's the one we’ve all been waiting for - the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz (21) and 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic (37).

Djokovic has yet to win an Olympic gold and will thus be as motivated as ever but Alcaraz has the momentum going into the clash having thrashed his opponent recently in the Wimbledon final.

Follow the action with us here.

Djokovic and Alcaraz's last four meetings Flashscore

13:28 CET - Spanish duo Cristina Bucsa (26) and Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) have claimed bronze in the women's doubles, easing past Czechia's Karolina Muchova (27) and Linda Noskova (19) in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

10:00 CET - On the final day of Olympic action at Roland Garros, we have three medal matches to look forward to. The headline clash is between Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz (21) and 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic (37) in the men's singles final. That match is due to get underway at around 14:00 CET.

Following the conclusion of that showdown, Italy's Sara Errani (37) and Jasmine Paolini (28) come up against Mirra Andreeva (17) and Diana Shnaider (20) in a fascinating women's doubles showpiece.

Before all of that, however, it's the bronze-medal match in the women's doubles at 12:00 CET, with Czech duo Karolina Muchova (27) and Linda Noskova (19) taking on Spain's Cristina Bucsa (26) and Sara Sorribes Tormo (27).

09:02 CET - Before we look ahead to today's finals in the French capital, there are some notable results to bring you from the ATP and WTA tournaments in Washington overnight.

Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) was stunned in the semi-finals by Marie Bouzkova (26), with the Czech world number 43 winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a showdown against Paula Badosa (26).

Meanwhile, on the men's side of the tournament, Sebastian Korda (24) and Flavio Cobolli (22) registered impressive wins over Frances Tiafoe (26) and Ben Shelton (21) respectively to set up an intriguing final.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!