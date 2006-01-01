Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz defeats Humbert as Spain down France, Italy overcome Belgium

The Davis Cup action continues today with some heavyweight clashes, including Great Britain against Argentina and France taking on Spain. Meanwhile, the quarter-finals get underway at the WTA events in Monastir and Guadalajara.

23:58 CET - Eva Lys (22) was tested by Turkish player Zeynep Sonmez (22), but in the end, she had more than enough to come out on top 7-5, 6-3.

23:04 CET - Aussie Olivia Gadecki (22) is the first woman into the Guadalajara semi-finals, beating Martina Trevisan (30) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

22:37 CET - Italy have defeated Belgium in their Davis Cup tie, coming out on top in the final doubles rubber, 7-6(2), 7-5.

21:59 CET - In the first quarter-finals of the day in Monastir, Rebecca Sramkova (27) and Lucia Bronzetti (25) both claimed wins to move into the final four.

20:55 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) was in formidable form as he eased past Ugo Humbert (26) 6-3, 6-3, putting Spain 2-0 up against France and consequently, the victory in the tie.

20:12 CET - Belgium's Zizou Bergs (25) has secured a superb 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-0 win over Flavio Cobolli (22), making the score 1-1 in their tie with Italy ahead of the final doubles rubber.

19:10 CET - France and Spain have played the first game of their tie as Arthur Fils (20) has been beaten by Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) in three sets 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 to take an early lead.

19:00 CET - Argentina are into the Final Eight in this year's Davis Cup after Francisco Cerundolo (26) saw off US Open semi-finalist Jack Draper (22) in straight sets 7-6, 7-5.

17:15 CET - Over to Italy's Davis Cup tie with Belgium as Matteo Berrettini (28) has seen off Alexander Blockx (19) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to give his side the advantage.

16:23 CET - After a marathon second set, Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) has overcome Dan Evans (34) in their Davis Cup encounter in straight sets. The Argentinian won the match 6-2, 7-5 to take the first point of the encounter.

14:20 CET - Having already secured their spot in the quarter-finals following Brandon Nakashima's (23) win earlier, the USA completed a clean sweep over Slovakia with victory in the final doubles rubber.

Austin Krajicek (34) and Rajeev Ram (40) recovered from a set down to defeat Norbert Gombos (34) and Lukas Klein (26) 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 10-1.

11:45 CET - The USA have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in their tie against Slovakia, with the in-form Brandon Nakashima (23) sweeping aside Jozef Kovalik (31) 6-3, 6-3.

09:48 CET - Mackenzie McDonald (29) has given the USA a perfect start in their tie against Slovakia after seeing off the challenge of Lukas Klein (26) in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

09:05 CET - There was a shock result overnight in Guadalajara, with top seed Jelena Ostapenko (27) squandering four match points as she fell to a disappointing 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(0) defeat to Marina Stakusic (19).

