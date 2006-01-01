Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Canada defeat Finland in Davis Cup, Australia and Netherlands claim wins

Shapovalov is in action for CanadaFlashscore / MATT MCNULTY / Getty Images via AFP
It's day three of the Davis Cup and it's a big one with Canada, Australia and the Czech Republic all taking to the court. Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko (27) and Elise Mertens (28) are in action as the WTA circuit continues in Monastir and Guadalajara.

21:10 CET - The Netherlands have secured a 2-1 victory over Brazil, with Wesley Koolhof (35) and Botic van de Zandschulp (28) winning the final doubles rubber 6-4, 7-6(5).

20:21 CET - Lucia Bronzetti (25) and Antonia Ruzic (21) both claimed wins in Monastir to move into the quarter-finals.

19:21 CET - Tallon Griekspoor (28) has battled past Thiago Monteiro (30) 7-6(2), 6-4, drawing the Netherlands level with Brazil heading into a deciding doubles rubber. 

19:17 CET - After his retirement yesterday, Czech Republic's Tomas Machac (23) has retired one game into his match with Alexei Popyrin (25), meaning they have gone 2-0 down against Australia and consequently lost the tie. A bizarre decision with Jiri Lehecka (22) being held back.

18:52 CET - Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) has defeated Jakub Mensik (19) 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-3 to put Australia 1-0 up against the Czech Republic.

17:28 CET - Canada have won their second consecutive Davis Cup tie after Felix Auger-Aliassime's (24) 6-2, 6-3 victory over Otto Virtanen (23) gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead against Finland.

Follow the final doubles rubber here.

16:54 CET - Promising teenager Joao Fonseca (18) has given Brazil the lead in their tie against the Netherlands after an impressive 6-4, 7-6(3) triumph over Botic van de Zandschulp (28).

15:33 CET - 2022 champions Canada have taken a big step towards the Davis Cup quarter-finals, with Denis Shapovalov (25) defeating Eero Vasa (27) 7-6(2), 6-2 to put his nation 1-0 up.

13:57 CET - The next Davis Cup tie pits Canada up against Finland, with Denis Shapovalov (25) facing Eero Vasa (27) in the opening rubber.

You can follow that match here.

10:56 CET - Germany have completed a clean sweep against Chile, with Kevin Krawietz (32) and Tim Puetz (36) beating Tomas Barrios Vera (26) and Matias Soto (25) 6-1, 6-3 in the final doubles rubber.

09:02 CET - Yannick Hanfmann (32) has battled past Alejandro Tabilo (27) 7-5, 6-4 to give Germany an unassailable 2-0 lead in their tie against Chile.

08:22 CET - Over in Mexico, Olivia Gadecki (22) produced an inspired display to stun second seed Danielle Collins (30) 6-3, 6-3.

There was also a victory for Italy's Martina Trevisan (30), who defeated home favourite Renata Zarazua (26) in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

Check out the full Guadalajara schedule here.

08:10 CET - The Davis Cup action started overnight in Zhuhai, with Germany taking an early lead over Chile thanks to Maximilian Marterer's (29) emphatic 6-1, 6-3 victory against Tomas Barrios Vera (26).

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

