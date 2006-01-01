Tennis Tracker: Canada defeat Finland in Davis Cup, Australia and Netherlands claim wins

21:10 CET - The Netherlands have secured a 2-1 victory over Brazil, with Wesley Koolhof (35) and Botic van de Zandschulp (28) winning the final doubles rubber 6-4, 7-6(5).
20:21 CET - Lucia Bronzetti (25) and Antonia Ruzic (21) both claimed wins in Monastir to move into the quarter-finals.
19:21 CET - Tallon Griekspoor (28) has battled past Thiago Monteiro (30) 7-6(2), 6-4, drawing the Netherlands level with Brazil heading into a deciding doubles rubber.
19:17 CET - After his retirement yesterday, Czech Republic's Tomas Machac (23) has retired one game into his match with Alexei Popyrin (25), meaning they have gone 2-0 down against Australia and consequently lost the tie. A bizarre decision with Jiri Lehecka (22) being held back.
18:52 CET - Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) has defeated Jakub Mensik (19) 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-3 to put Australia 1-0 up against the Czech Republic.
17:28 CET - Canada have won their second consecutive Davis Cup tie after Felix Auger-Aliassime's (24) 6-2, 6-3 victory over Otto Virtanen (23) gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead against Finland.
16:54 CET - Promising teenager Joao Fonseca (18) has given Brazil the lead in their tie against the Netherlands after an impressive 6-4, 7-6(3) triumph over Botic van de Zandschulp (28).
15:33 CET - 2022 champions Canada have taken a big step towards the Davis Cup quarter-finals, with Denis Shapovalov (25) defeating Eero Vasa (27) 7-6(2), 6-2 to put his nation 1-0 up.
13:57 CET - The next Davis Cup tie pits Canada up against Finland, with Denis Shapovalov (25) facing Eero Vasa (27) in the opening rubber.
10:56 CET - Germany have completed a clean sweep against Chile, with Kevin Krawietz (32) and Tim Puetz (36) beating Tomas Barrios Vera (26) and Matias Soto (25) 6-1, 6-3 in the final doubles rubber.
09:02 CET - Yannick Hanfmann (32) has battled past Alejandro Tabilo (27) 7-5, 6-4 to give Germany an unassailable 2-0 lead in their tie against Chile.
08:22 CET - Over in Mexico, Olivia Gadecki (22) produced an inspired display to stun second seed Danielle Collins (30) 6-3, 6-3.
There was also a victory for Italy's Martina Trevisan (30), who defeated home favourite Renata Zarazua (26) in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.
08:10 CET - The Davis Cup action started overnight in Zhuhai, with Germany taking an early lead over Chile thanks to Maximilian Marterer's (29) emphatic 6-1, 6-3 victory against Tomas Barrios Vera (26).
08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!