Tennis Tracker: Kudermetova progresses to open Guadalajara, Burel & Parry win in Monastir

The year's final Grand Slam is now behind us but the tennis doesn't stop. While the men turn their attention to the Davis Cup later this week, the WTA circuit continues in Monastir and Guadalajara today.

22:54 CET - Moving over to Mexico where the first match of the tournament in Guadalajara has gone the way of seventh seed Veronika Kudermetova (27). The Russian has downed Sachia Vickery (29) of the USA 6-4, 6-4 to progress to the second round.

21:56 CET - Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) has dumped eighth seed Anna Blinkova (25) out of the Jasmin Open, progressing to the second round with a 6-4, 6-4 win.

That was the final match of the opening day in Monastir but the action continues tomorrow afternoon.

20:30 CET - Wrapping a couple more results from Monastir, second seed Clara Burel (23) has progressed to the second after beating Marina Bassols (24) 6-2, 6-2 and Eva Lys (22) has joined her after downing Lesia Tsurenko (35) 6-3, 7-5.

19:45 CET - Alycia Parks (23) has been bundled out of the WTA event in Monastir after losing her first-round match to Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (28) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

19:05 CET - In the second result from Monastir, Japan's Mai Hontama (25) breezed past Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho (21) 6-2, 6-1.

16:15 CET - We have our first result from Monastir with Diane Parry (22) progressing to the second round with a routine win over wild card Chiraz Bechri (26).

16:10 CET - Relive the key moments and numbers from Jannik Sinner's (23) US Open triumph in our latest feature article here.

And while you're at it, why not dive into Aryna Sabalenka's (26) win as well?

15:00 CET - Hello and welcome to our daily Tennis Tracker. Today the WTA Tour continues with tournaments in Monastir, Tunisia and Guadalajara, Mexico.

Starting off the day's play will be the USA's Alycia Parks (23) and France's Diane Parry (22) - both taking to the courts in Monastir from 17:00 CET.

Play in Guadalajara won't begin until 21:00 CET. You can follow both tournaments closely via the links above.