Tennis Tracker: Fritz books final date with Sinner after five-set victory over Tiafoe

There are four men still standing at the US Open and tonight two will become four, with Jannik Sinner (23) facing Jack Draper (22) before an all-American clash between Taylor Fritz (26) and Frances Tiafoe (26).

07:30 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) has booked his place in Sunday's showpiece after outlasting Frances Tiafoe (26) 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a thrilling all-American semi-final.

The 12th seed, who completed his victory in three hours and 21 minutes, is through to a maiden Grand Slam final, where he'll face world number one Jannik Sinner (23).

00:27 CET - Next up on Arthur Ashe is the All-American affair between Frances Tiafoe (26) and Taylor Fritz (26) in a match that will divide the home crowd. It should be some spectacle though and a place in the final against the world number one awaits an American player in his home tournament.

00:22 CET - He has done it! It wasn't always easy and Jack Draper (22) did his growing reputation no harm but Jannik Sinner (23) is heading to the US Open final for the first time after a hugely impressive 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 win.

23:45 CET - After a thrilling set which lasted almost an hour, Jannik Sinner (23) has come out on top and closes in on the final with a dominant display in the tiebreak. Draper was much improved in the second set and did well to force the tiebreak. It always felt as though Sinner was on top though and it isn't a great surprise to see the world number one two sets up.

Great tennis for the neutrals and if Draper can up his level in this third set, we could still be in for a classic!

22:15 CET - Jannik Sinner (23) may have not had it all his own way in that first set but he took his chances when they came and Jack Draper (22) showed his inexperience on this stage with some costly double faults in critical points. Sinner took the opening set 7-5 and you can follow the second set here.

21:15 CET - It is men's US Open semi-final time! Jack Draper (22) is to serve first in his maiden Grand Slam semi and the Englishman has the small task of taking on the world number one Jannik Sinner (23) for a place in the final. This should be good.

20:05 CET - Latvian Jelena Ostapenko (27) and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok (32) have won the women's doubles crown at the US Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Chinese-French pairing Zhang Shaui (35) and Kristina Mladenovic (31).

19:50 CET - Sinner is undoubtedly the favourite for tonight's clash, but Draper can take some encouragement from the fact that he won the only time the two did battle before.

That being said, that was all the way back in 2021, when the Italian was a far worse player than he is now.

19:04 CET - Perhaps the only thing more surprising than the fact that world number 25 Jack Draper (22) has made to the semi-finals is the fact that he's done so with ease. not losing a single set.

Granted, the draw opened up for him and Alex De Minaur (25) was struggling with an injury, but you can only beat what's in front of you, and the Brit has done that in style.

Draper's road to the semis Flashscore

18:32 CET - Of the four semi-finalists, only Jannik Sinner (23) was expected to make it this far, and the top seed never really looked like failing to do so, dropping just two sets on his road to the final four.

Sinner's road to the semis Flashscore

18:07 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the US Open men's semi-finals!

First up tonight, world number one Jannik Sinner (23) will take on Jack Draper (22) of Great Britain, who is playing in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time in his career.

The match will begin at 21:00 CET.