Tennis Tracker: Pegula knocks Swiatek out of US Open, Sinner beats Medvedev

The final semi-final spots are up for grabs in the US Open today, and with the draw wide open, a number of players have the opportunity to cross uncharted territory.

07:47 CET - Things went better for the highest remaining seed on the men's side with Jannik Sinner (23) winning 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 against Daniil Medvedev (28).

Read more about that clash here.

07:41 CET - Boy do we have some big news to bring you from the overnight action, with world number one Iga Swiatek (23) being knocked out by Jessica Pegula (30), losing 6-2, 6-4.

With her win, Pegula has reached the semi-finals of a major for the first time.

Read a report of the match here.

23:46 CET - That'll be all from us today, but there are two phenomenal quarter-finals overnight, with Iga Swiatek (23) facing Jessica Pegula (30) and Jannik Sinner (23) taking on Daniil Medvedev (28) for a spot in the semis.

Check back in with us in the morning for the results, or you can follow the women's quarter-final here and the men's right here.

22:13 CET - Jack Draper (22) is a Grand Slam semi-finalist for the very first time! It was a brilliant performance from the emerging Brit, defeating Alex De Minaur (25) - who was clearly suffering from an injury - 6-3, 7-5, 6-2. A big moment for Draper, but a massive shame for De Minaur.

21:40 CET - Britain's Jack Draper (22) is a set away from a maiden major final-four spot, leading Aussie Alex De Minaur (25) 6-3, 7-5.

20:47 CET - Jack Draper (22) has taken a step towards the US Open semi-final, winning the first set against Alex De Minaur (25) 6-1.

20:09 CET - Play is now underway between Jack Draper (22) and Alex De Minaur (25) on Arthur Ashe, with the winner heading for their first-ever Grand Slam semi-final.

Follow the quarter-final here.

19:43 CET - Karolina Muchova (28) is a back-to-back US Open semi-finalist thanks to a 6-1, 6-4 win over Beatriz Haddad Maia (28), but it wasn't quite as smooth as the scoreline would suggest with the Czech player having to take a number of medical timeouts in the second set for an issue she'd prefer not to discuss.

In terms of the tennis alone though, she was excellent, and she has still yet to drop a set at this tournament.

18:53 CET - What a first set from Karolina Muchova (28)! She's cruised to a 6-1 lead over Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) and is within touching distance of a second US Open semi-final in two years.

18:35 CET - Play is underway in New York, and just 25 minutes in, an imperious Karolina Muchova (28) is 4-0 up against Beatriz Haddad Maia (28).

Follow the match here.

16:00 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! Today, the last quarter-finals at this year's US Open are set to take place, with just four more semi spots up for grabs.

Up first, Karolina Muchova (28) looks to continue her stunning form at this year's tournament and comes up against Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia (28).

That is swiftly followed by the clash between Jack Draper (22) and Alex De Minaur (25). A huge opportunity is on the horizon for both players, as they sit on the verge of their first-ever Grand Slam semi-final.

In the evening session, world No.1 Iga Swiatek (23) takes on Jessica Pegula (30) in what should be a great clash, before Jannik Sinner (23( and Daniil Medvedev (28) face off in a real heavyweight clash - a potential final before the final?