Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Zheng sees off Vekic in three sets, Tiafoe and Sabalenka into second week

Tennis Tracker: Zheng sees off Vekic in three sets, Tiafoe and Sabalenka into second week

Qinwen Zheng is chasing her first-ever grand slam at Flushing Meadows
Qinwen Zheng is chasing her first-ever grand slam at Flushing MeadowsJamie Squire / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
The fourth round at the US Open has now arrived, with the draw wide open on both the men's and women's sides after a number of shock results in the tournament.

08:20 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) is through to the quarter-finals of the US Open after a hard-fought victory over Donna Vekic (28). The Chinese world number seven needed nearly three hours to see off the Croatian, winning the contest 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 to advance as the clock in New York ticked past two in the morning.

06:10 CET - Welcome back to the US Open, where we still have play in New York as Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng (21) and Donna Vekic (28) are going toe-to-toe to toe on Arthur Ashe, with the Chinese star taking the first set in a tie-break.

But there are a couple of matches to bring you news from overnight. Novak Djokovic's slayer, Alexei Popyrin (25), has been knocked out by Francis Tiafoe (26) in four sets 6-4, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 to see the American into the second week.

Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka (26) continues her quest for a first US Open title with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens (28) of Belgium.

00:30 CET - Defending champion Coco Gauff (20) has been dumped out of the US Open by 13th seed Emma Navarro (23), who won the all-American fourth-round clash 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Navarro will next face Paula Badosa (26) in the quarter-finals.

With that shock result, we leave you for the evening on the Tennis Tracker. As it stands in the ongoing match on the men's side, Alexander Zverev (27) and Brandon Nakashima (23) have each won a set.

Overnight, you can follow the action from the men's side here and the women's here. Be sure to tune back in tomorrow to catch up on the other results!

21:58 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) has beaten sixth seed Andrey Rublev (26) after dropping the third and fourth sets to recover and win 6-3, 7-6, 1-6, 3-6, 6-3, clinching a berth in the US Open quarter-finals!

Elsewhere, home hope Taylor Fritz (26) has downed eighth seed Casper Ruud (25) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to also advance.

18:33 CET - Paula Badosa (26) has become the first quarter-finalist of the US Open after crushing Wang Yafan (30) 6-1, 6-2 in their fourth-round meeting to start the day’s play.

Badosa will next face the winner of Coco Gauff (20) and Emma Navarro (23), who face off at 20:30 CET.

17:30 CET - Play has started in Flushing Meadows meaning the fourth round is underway at the US Open! To start the day, Paula Badosa (26) is taking on Yafan Wang (30) before Andrey Rublev (26) and Grigor Dimitrov (33) go head-to-head from 18:00 CET.

Check out the women's program here and the men's here.

15:30 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker, with the US Open really heating up as we get into the fourth round.

First up today, the resurgent Paula Badosa (26) faces surprise package Yafan Wang (30), before Andrey Rublev (26) and Grigor Dimitrov (33) go head-to-head in an entertaining clash.

Later, defending champion Coco Gauff (20) comes up against fellow American Emma Navarro (23) - who beat Gauff at Wimbledon.

Casper Ruud (25) and Taylor Fritz (26) will also face off, while Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Alexander Zverev (27) are also in action.

Overnight, home favourite Frances Tiafoe (26) faces Novak Djokovic's (37) conqueror, Alexei Popyrin (25). There is then a rematch of the Olympic women's final, as Donna Vekic (28) looks to gain revenge over Qinwen Zheng (21).

You can follow all the action live from the men's side and the women's side with Flashscore. 

Mentions
TennisUS Open (Tennis)Tennis Tracker
Related Articles
Jannik Sinner wary of Tommy Paul's record on home soil ahead of US Open clash
Iga Swiatek eases past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach US Open fourth round
Alex de Minaur cheers Aussie talent after downing Dan Evans to reach US Open fourth round
Show more
Tennis
Three headline matches to watch on Monday at the US Open
Giant-killer Popyrin rues opportunity lost after US Open exit to Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe battles past Alexei Popyrin into US Open quarter-finals
Updated
'Too many free points': Gauff rues poor service game in US Open loss to Navarro
'I deserve to be on this stage', says Navarro after beating Gauff
Champion Gauff knocked out of US Open by Navarro after serving horror show
Grigor Dimitrov outlasts Andrey Rublev to punch US Open quarter-final ticket
Updated
Taylor Fritz outguns eighth seed Casper Ruud to reach US Open quarters
Updated
'Thought I was going to die', says Badosa after humid US Open win over Wang
Most Read
FlashFocus: Paulo Dybala and the big rejection - joy for the fans, pain for Roma
Football Tracker: Real Madrid & PSG notch wins, Juventus & Roma play out draw
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Arsenal's Rice expresses shock at 'harsh' red card in Brighton draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings