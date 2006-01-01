Tennis Tracker: Zheng sees off Vekic in three sets, Tiafoe and Sabalenka into second week

The fourth round at the US Open has now arrived, with the draw wide open on both the men's and women's sides after a number of shock results in the tournament.

08:20 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) is through to the quarter-finals of the US Open after a hard-fought victory over Donna Vekic (28). The Chinese world number seven needed nearly three hours to see off the Croatian, winning the contest 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 to advance as the clock in New York ticked past two in the morning.

06:10 CET - Welcome back to the US Open, where we still have play in New York as Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng (21) and Donna Vekic (28) are going toe-to-toe to toe on Arthur Ashe, with the Chinese star taking the first set in a tie-break.

But there are a couple of matches to bring you news from overnight. Novak Djokovic's slayer, Alexei Popyrin (25), has been knocked out by Francis Tiafoe (26) in four sets 6-4, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 to see the American into the second week.

Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka (26) continues her quest for a first US Open title with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens (28) of Belgium.

00:30 CET - Defending champion Coco Gauff (20) has been dumped out of the US Open by 13th seed Emma Navarro (23), who won the all-American fourth-round clash 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Navarro will next face Paula Badosa (26) in the quarter-finals.

With that shock result, we leave you for the evening on the Tennis Tracker. As it stands in the ongoing match on the men's side, Alexander Zverev (27) and Brandon Nakashima (23) have each won a set.

Overnight, you can follow the action from the men's side here and the women's here. Be sure to tune back in tomorrow to catch up on the other results!

21:58 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) has beaten sixth seed Andrey Rublev (26) after dropping the third and fourth sets to recover and win 6-3, 7-6, 1-6, 3-6, 6-3, clinching a berth in the US Open quarter-finals!

Elsewhere, home hope Taylor Fritz (26) has downed eighth seed Casper Ruud (25) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to also advance.

18:33 CET - Paula Badosa (26) has become the first quarter-finalist of the US Open after crushing Wang Yafan (30) 6-1, 6-2 in their fourth-round meeting to start the day’s play.

Badosa will next face the winner of Coco Gauff (20) and Emma Navarro (23), who face off at 20:30 CET.

17:30 CET - Play has started in Flushing Meadows meaning the fourth round is underway at the US Open! To start the day, Paula Badosa (26) is taking on Yafan Wang (30) before Andrey Rublev (26) and Grigor Dimitrov (33) go head-to-head from 18:00 CET.

Check out the women's program here and the men's here.

15:30 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker, with the US Open really heating up as we get into the fourth round.

First up today, the resurgent Paula Badosa (26) faces surprise package Yafan Wang (30), before Andrey Rublev (26) and Grigor Dimitrov (33) go head-to-head in an entertaining clash.

Later, defending champion Coco Gauff (20) comes up against fellow American Emma Navarro (23) - who beat Gauff at Wimbledon.

Casper Ruud (25) and Taylor Fritz (26) will also face off, while Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Alexander Zverev (27) are also in action.

Overnight, home favourite Frances Tiafoe (26) faces Novak Djokovic's (37) conqueror, Alexei Popyrin (25). There is then a rematch of the Olympic women's final, as Donna Vekic (28) looks to gain revenge over Qinwen Zheng (21).

You can follow all the action live from the men's side and the women's side with Flashscore.