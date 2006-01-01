Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Jannik Sinner battles past Daniil Medvedev in seesawing US Open quarter-final

Jannik Sinner battles past Daniil Medvedev in seesawing US Open quarter-final

Sinner is two wins away from his first US Open title
Sinner is two wins away from his first US Open titleAndrew Kelly / Reuters
Top seed Jannik Sinner (23) broke through Daniil Medvedev's (28) defences to win 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a seesawing US Open quarter-final on Wednesday.

Sinner beat Medvedev in this year's Australian Open final and left the Russian disappointed at a Grand Slam again in New York, closing out the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a forehand winner.

Medvedev, the 2021 champion, had defeated the Italian in the Wimbledon quarter-finals but could not crack the code this time. He did not help his own cause with 57 unforced errors.

"It was very tough, we know each other quite well," said Sinner. "We knew it was going to be very physical."

An out-of-sorts Medvedev put up more than double the number of unforced errors his opponent had in the first set, with Sinner dropping only one of his first-serve points and looking ready to cruise to the semis.

The Russian came back hard in the second set, however, going up a break with a backhand winner down the line in the second game and winning a 24-shot rally to convert on another break point chance in the fourth.

The momentum whipped back to Sinner in the next set as the Italian won the first five games straight, leaving TV commentators at a loss for words.

A close fourth set turned in the world number one's favour when Medvedev handed him a break with an unforced forehand error in the seventh game.

The Russian saved one match point to hold serve in the ninth game and exhorted the crowd for support as he walked back to his bench at the changeover.

However, Sinner did not have to wait long for his victory, wrapping up the match in the next game.

The Italian's win means there will be a new US Open champion on the men's side, as Medvedev was the only former winner to reach the quarter-finals in a tournament full of surprise early exits by top contenders.

Sinner will next play Britain's Jack Draper for a place in the final.

Mentions
TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesJannik SinnerDaniil MedvedevUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Sinner and Medvedev primed for next instalment of 2024 rivalry at US Open
Nearly men Zverev and Dimitrov target US Open semi-finals
Top seed Sinner battles past home favourite Paul to make US Open quarter-finals
Show more
Tennis
Daniil Medvedev enjoying Jannik Sinner rivalry despite another loss
Jack Draper says US Open run a reward for years of hard work, confident of going all the way
Iga Swiatek puzzled by her poor serving in surprise US Open defeat
Jessica Pegula sends top seed Iga Swiatek packing to reach US Open semi-final
Britain's Jack Draper sees off Alex de Minaur to reach maiden Grand Slam semi-final
Updated
Karolina Muchova outclasses Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach US Open semi-finals
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Pegula knocks Swiatek out of US Open, Sinner beats Medvedev
Drinks are on me: Sabalenka hopes to get crowd on her side against Navarro
Most Read
Galatasaray confirm stunning loan signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
Inter Milan ultra leader kills Italian mafia heir 'after being shot'
Dimitrov looks for positives after more Grand Slam disappointment
Ballon d'Or nominees: Messi missing as Spain and England stars dominate

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings