Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Top seed Sinner battles past home favourite Paul to make US Open quarter-finals

Top seed Sinner battles past home favourite Paul to make US Open quarter-finals

Jannik Sinner in action in New York City
Jannik Sinner in action in New York CityGeoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports
Top seed Jannik Sinner (23) survived a hard-fought battle against Tommy Paul (26) to beat the American 7-6(3), 7-6(5), 6-1 and reach the US Open quarter-finals.

Sinner, who fired down 10 aces at a rocking Arthur Ashe Stadium, became the only man to reach the last eight at all four majors this year.

He next plays 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of their Australian Open final this year, which the Italian won in a five-set thriller.

"Tough match. It's going to be a lot of rallies so hopefully I'll be ready physically," said Sinner.

Paul, backed by a boisterous home crowd, produced some of his best tennis and defended 10 of the 14 break points he faced, but his hopes of ending a 21-year US drought in the men's Grand Slams were snuffed out by Sinner's precision play.

"We have two Americans (Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz) still left in the tournament, but, you know, it's never really felt this open, in a way," said Paul. "So I believe that one of us can do it at some point."

Paul raised American hopes when he won 11 consecutive points to go up 4-1 in the first set but Sinner retaliated quickly, converting a break point chance in the sixth game and again in the eighth with a wicked forehand winner down the line.

Sinner had a chance to close out the set in the 10th game but could not convert a break point and the crowd broke into chants of "USA!" during a tense tiebreak, where the Italian forced Paul into a backhand error on set point.

Sinner let a break point chance slip through his fingers late in the second set and the umpire had to calm the crowd repeatedly in the tiebreak, as the Italian subdued his opponent from the baseline.

Paul survived a 21-shot rally to save break point in the second game of the third set but a double fault gave Sinner another chance and the world number one converted, whipping a forehand winner past the American.

Sinner pumped his fist with satisfaction after Paul sent a shot long on match point.

"I served very well in the beginning of the match and yes there are some ups and downs obviously," said Sinner.

"Finding my rhythm at the end of the match hopefully helps for the next match."

Mentions
TennisJannik SinnerTommy PaulDaniil MedvedevUS Open ATP - SinglesUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
No labor day: Pegula, Muchova, Medvedev and Draper cruise into US Open quarters
Updated
Three headline matches to watch on Monday at the US Open
Jannik Sinner wary of Tommy Paul's record on home soil ahead of US Open clash
Show more
Tennis
Muchova having fun at US Open with throwback style as run continues
Clinical Swiatek cruises into US Open quarter-finals after win over Samsonova
Draper carries British hopes into US Open quarters as he follows in Murray's footsteps
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Sinner march into US Open quarter-finals
Zheng defeats Vekic in US Open's latest finish for women's match
Giant-killer Popyrin rues opportunity lost after US Open exit to Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe battles past Alexei Popyrin into US Open quarter-finals
Most Read
Zheng defeats Vekic in US Open's latest finish for women's match
Three headline matches to watch on Monday at the US Open
Winners and losers: Mbappe shines at the Bernabeu as Liverpool put Ten Hag under pressure
Retirement 'won't be tough decision' for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings