  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Three headline matches to watch on Monday at the US Open

Three headline matches to watch on Monday at the US Open

Sinner is one of the favourites to win the US Open
Sinner is one of the favourites to win the US OpenKena Betancur / AFP
World number one Jannik Sinner (23) continues his quest for a first US Open title when he takes on American Tommy Paul (27) for a place in the quarter-finals on Monday.

Sinner has been received warmly by New York fans, even as some other players look sideways at the decision to clear him of wrongdoing in two positive drugs tests back in March. But he can expect a lively crowd to be backing home hope Paul on the US Labor Day holiday.

Daniil Medvedev, the only former champion remaining after the surprise exits of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, takes on Portugal's Nuno Borges while in women's action top seed Iga Swiatek vies for a quarter-final berth along with Jasmine Paolini, a two-time Grand Slam finalist this year, sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula and former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

AFP Sport looks at three matches to watch on day eight of 2024's final Grand Slam, which will conclude on September 8 (x denotes seeded player):

Jannik Sinner (ITA) v Tommy Paul (USA)

Paul summed it up succinctly when asked if the shock defeats of defending champion Djokovic and former winner Alcaraz had him fancying his chances.

"Well, I play the number one in the world, so I don't know if I'm thinking, like, 'opportunity' too much," Paul said. "But it's definitely an opportunity to play on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the next round, so I'm looking forward to that."

Sinner has won two of their past three meetings, including their only hard-court clash in Toronto last year. The Italian has moved smoothly through to the round of 16 for the sixth straight year as he vies to add a US Open title to the Australian Open crown he claimed in January.

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) v Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, chasing her first title since heading into what proved a temporary retirement after winning the 2018 Australian Open, hasn't dropped a set on the way to a fourth-round meeting with Haddad Maia.

It's the third time in her comeback that the two-time US Open finalist has put together three straight victories. She also reached the round of 16 at Flushing Meadows last year, where she took eventual champion Coco Gauff to three sets.

"I love playing here," Wozniacki said. "Any time I get to play another match here, I'm very pleased with that."

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)

This all-Aussie battle promises fireworks with 30-year-old Thompson aiming to knock off another seed after dispatching number seven Hubert Hurkacz in the second round and number 30 Matteo Arnaldi in the third.

"For sure an Aussie in the quarters, I hope that it is me," Thompson said after lining up the clash with de Minaur, who defeated a hurting Dan Evans in the third round.

Thompson, who is set to move to a career-high in the top 30 of the world rankings from his current 32, won his first ATP title in Los Cabos this year, reached the final in Atlanta and played in the Paris Olympics.

De Minaur has reached the second week of all four majors this year - the first Aussie man to do so since Lleyton Hewitt 20 years ago.

"It's so good for Australian tennis to show what we're capable of," De Minaur said. "Alexei (Popyrin) putting on a show to beat Novak. Jordan playing some incredible tennis. It's a pity we've got to play each other.

"I just need to say that we're all from Sydney - so there's something special out there," he added.

