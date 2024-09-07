Tennis Tracker: Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to claim US Open title

The US Open draws to a close this evening with a fascinating men's final, as Jannik Sinner (23) and Taylor Fritz (26) battle it out for a maiden title in New York.

23:05 CET - That is where we leave you! We have been treated to two high-quality and entertaining weeks of tennis which saw two Americans make the two finals, shock early exits and two richly deserved champions in Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Jannik Sinner (23).

22:52 CET - Next up is Jannik Sinner (23) who before kissing the trophy said: “The last period of my career was not easy.

“I love tennis. But I realise there is a life outside. I want to dedicate this to my aunt. I don’t know how much longer I will have her in my life. She was an important person in my life. I wish everyone the best health but it’s not possible.

“I did pretty well, I guess. We just went day by day. I am very happy, very proud. I would like to thank everyone for being so fair. It was a huge pleasure. An incredible year, so many big wins and starting with Australia.

"The work never stops, you can always improve. I can’t wait for my continued process.”

22:42 CET - It is presentation time and after the usual ordeals, it is time to hear from the two players.

Taylor Fritz is up first and describes the tournament as a 'win overall' and that Sinner was 'just too good'. Frtiz goes on to thank his team before getting emotional about: "feeling the love. I'm sorry I didn't get it done this time."

22:33 CET - JANNIK SINNER (23) HAS WON HIS MAIDEN US OPEN TITLE! Sinner broke Taylor Frtiz (26) one last time after fighting his way back into the set.

Euphoria for Sinner and heartbreak for Fritz who was simply outclassed by the better player. Sinner won 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in a dominant display.

That is Sinner's second major title of the year after winning the Australian Open in January which marks a breakthrough for season for the world number one. A nice guy, a humble winner but a born champion and this is just the start for this astonishing athlete.

22:22 CET - Another gripping game and this time it is Sinner who breaks back! That feels like a significant game in this match as Fritz was closing in on taking this match to a fourth set. Sinner is now just two games away from victory...

22:08 CET - Wow! There were a couple of incredible rallies on the way to Fritz breaking Sinner's serve and taking the lead in this third set! That game has reawoken this home crowd who now have the task of helping their American star see out this third set. This final is alive!

22:03 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) was up against the wall and close to going a break down in the third but he rallied and produced some powerful shots to hold his serve and his nerve. The third set is now 3-3.

21:35 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) could not hold serve as Jannik Sinner (23) stepped up his level at a critical point to take the game and the second set. Impressive stuff from the world number one who has shown very few signs of nerves in front of a crowd hoping willing on his opponents every shot.

21:30 CET - An important service game is coming up for Taylor Fritz (26) as Jannik Sinner (23) takes a 5-4 lead in the second. The set remains on serve but the pressure is on the American here to make sure it remains that way.

21:13 CET - Four games into the second set and not one break! Both players look more confident on serve now and Fritz has done well to come back and collect himself for a huge set ahead. If he were to go two sets down to the world number one - he might just be in a deep hole.

21:00 CET - Jannik Sinner's (23) power and experience on the big stage proved too much for Taylor Fritz (26) in the end as he broke the American for a third time to take the first set 6-3. Fritz will need to improve a lot if he is to challenge the world number one this evening.

20:48 CET - Neither player can get on top on their service game here as Jannik Sinner (23) breaks Taylor Fritz (26) again and leads 4-3. A big few minutes coming up as the home favourite looks to break back.

20:35 CET - After a long battle from Sinner to hold serve, Frtiz breaks back and levels the match 2-2! The early nerves are long gone - we have a final on our hands.

20:21 CET - A nightmare start for the American as Jannik Sinner (23) breaks in the first game of the final to silence the home crowd. A quick response is needed from Taylor Fritz (26).

20:17 CET - The 2024 US Open final is underway with Taylor Fritz (26) to serve first!

19:56 CET - We're less than five minutes away from Jannik Sinner (23) and Taylor Fritz (26) walking out onto Arthur Ashe, with the atmosphere building nicely in the 23,000-seat stadium.

18:42 CET - The 12th-seeded Taylor Fritz (26) has enjoyed his best-ever run at a Grand Slam this fortnight, recording impressive wins over Matteo Berrettini (28), Casper Ruud (25), Alexander Zverev (27) and compatriot Frances Tiafoe (26).

17:56 CET - World number one Jannik Sinner (23) has been relatively untroubled throughout the tournament, sweeping aside the likes of Tommy Paul (27), Daniil Medvedev (28) and Jack Draper (22) en route to the final.

17:00 CET - Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the US Open men's final between top seed Jannik Sinner (23) and American favourite Taylor Fritz (26).

Sinner is targeting history as he looks to become the first Italian man to win a singles title at Flushing Meadows, while the stakes are just as high for Fritz, who is hoping to end his country's 21-year wait for a men's Grand Slam champion.

The pair have met only twice before, with the Italian winning their most recent meeting back in early 2023.

The final is due to start at 20:00 CET.