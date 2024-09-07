Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka overpowers Pegula to win maiden US Open title

After 12 days of drama and excitement in the women's tournament, it's time for another champion to be crowned as Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Jessica Pegula (30) take to the court in a heavyweight final.

00:33 CET - We will be back later today for the men's final between world number one Jannik Sinner (23) and another American Taylor Fritz (26) - that match gets underway around 20:00 CET and we will have live coverage of that.

Meanwhile, catch the full report from tonight's triumph from Sabalenka

00:28 CET - Speaking about the emotions of winning, she adds: "I am super proud of myself and my team. No matter what, no matter what we have been through, we were able to get through it and win these beautiful trophies."

00:27 CET - Now on the mic, Aryna Sabalenka speaks of her victory: "I am speechless right now, so many times I thought I was so close to this. Finally, I get this beautiful trophy, and it has been a tough couple of weeks.

00:25 CET - Pegula added: "I wish she (Sabalenka) could have given me a set. She is probably the best hard-court player in the world, but I am so happy that I could stick in there."

00:24 CET - Speaking after the final defeat, Jessica Pegula said of her journey: "It's been an incredible month. To be able to be standing here is something I didn't expect, I am so grateful to be here and to play some great tennis.

00:10 CET - ARYNA SABALENKA BEATS JESSICA PEGULA 7-5, 7-5 TO WIN US OPEN

She was pushed all the way, but Sabalenka finally wins the title in New York after last year's final heartbreak.

The Belarussian battled back in both sets to win the final, claiming her third Grand Slam crown.

Here are the match stats.

US Open women's final match stats Flashscore

23:45 CET - The momentum swings in this final continue. Sabalenka goes three games up at the start of the set, only for Pegula to roar back and make it 3-3 in this absorbing contest.

23:19 CET - A marathon 12th game of the contest goes back-and-forth between the two finalists, but it is Aryna Sabalenka who wins her fifth set point of the game to take the first set 7-5 in an hour of play. It's breathless stuff!

First set stats Flashscore

23:00 CET - It's Pegula's turn to take control, winning 13 of 17 points to see the first level at 5-5 after 42 minutes of play.

22:39 CET - Since that Pegula break, Sabalenka has been in total control of the final, winning three games in a row to lead 4-2 at a humid Flushing Meadows. Her coach is spotting a new look too.

22:27 CET - Some excellent returning in the third game has given New York State resident Jessica Pegula an early break against Aryna Sabalenka and she certainly has the crowd on her side.

22:15 CET - Here we go then, it will be either Jessica Pegula or Aryna Sabalenka who will win their maiden US Open title tonight. The Belarussian elects to serve at the start of the match and we are moments away.

Follow it all live

21:15 CET - Less than an hour to go until the women's final, with home favourite Jessica Pegula (30) looking for her first-ever Grand Slam as she takes on Aryna Sabalenka (26).

It's been a challenging year for the American, but she is ready for the challenge under the roof on Arthur Ashe.

Jessica Pegula speaking ahead of the final Flashscore

20:06 CET - Our first final of the day at Flushing Meadows has come to a close with the Australian pair Max Purcell (26) and Jordan Thompson (30) winning the men's doubles final with a 6-4, 7-6 victory over Germany's Kevin Krawietz (32) and Tim Puetz (36).

19:40 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) has been in destructive form throughout the tournament, sweeping aside the likes of Qinwen Zheng (21), Emma Navarro (23) and Elise Mertens (28) en route to the final.

Sabalenka's recent results Flashscore

19:00 CET - Good evening and welcome to our coverage of the US Open women's final between second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) and American favourite Jessica Pegula (30).

The Belarusian leads the head-to-head record 5-2, including a recent victory in the Cincinnati final, but with Pegula having lost just once in her last 16 matches, it promises to be a fascinating clash between two players searching for a maiden title at Flushing Meadows.

The match is due to get underway around 22:00 CET.