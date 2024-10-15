Tennis Tracker: Andreeva and Kasatkina through in China, Six Kings Slam event underway soon

Big names are taking to the court across Asia and Europe today as they look to round out their 2024 seasons in style.

16:00 CET - Stan Wawrinka (39) has rolled back the years with a 6-4, 6-4 win over sixth seed Brandon Nakashima (23) in Stockholm.

15:12 CET - Mirra Andreeva (17) had little issue moving through in Ningbo, beating Tamara Korpatsch (29) 6-4, 6-0.

Meanwhile, Robert Bautista-Agut (36) and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25) both claimed wins in Antwerp and Stockholm respectively.

13:39 CET - Alejandro Tabilo (27) has coasted through in Almaty, but Borna Coric (27) was dumped out by Gabriel Diallo (23).

13:36 CET - Daria Kasatkina (27) fought from a set down against Katerina Siniakova (28) to clinch a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win and move into the quarter-finals in Ningbo.

11:21 CET - Tomas Machac (24) continued where he left off after his semi-final run in Shanghai last week, easing past Timofey Skatov (23) 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Yue Yuan (26) won on home soil in Ningbo, downing Ajla Tomljanovic (31) 6-4, 6-2.

10:02 CET - Karolina Muchova (28) was involved in a real second-set tussle, but in the end, the talented Czech overcame Olivia Gadecki (22) 6-3, 7-5 in Ningbo.

09:43 CET - There have already been a bunch of results from Asia, with all of today's last-16 matches in Osaka coming to an end. Suzan Lamens (25), Eva Lys (22), Clara Tauson (21) and Aoi Ito (20) were victorious to move into the quarter-finals.

In Kazakhstan, Aleksandar Vukic (28) and Francisco Cerundolo (26) were the first two victors of the day, while over in Ningbo, Yulia Putintseeva (29) defeated Ella Seidel (19) 6-4, 6-4.

The likes of Casper Ruud (25), Alex de Minaur (25) and Paula Badosa (26) are all in action throughout the day, while later this evening, the Six Kings Slam event in Saudi Arabia makes its debut.

Daniil Medvedev (28) will face world No.1 Jannik Sinner (23) at 18:30 CET, before Holger Rune (21) takes on Carlos Alcaraz (21) in two heavy-hitting quarter-finals.

09:32 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!