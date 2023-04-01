Tennis Tracker: Australia ease past Finland and into Sunday's Davis Cup final

It's the final stages of the Davis Cup Finals and the Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the results and scores throughout the weekend.

19:47 CET - Alex De Minaur (24) has made it 2-0 for Australia and booked their spot in Sunday's David Cup final after beating Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori (24) 6-4, 6-3.

17:56 CET - Alexei Popyrin (24) has given Australia a 1-0 lead against Finland in the opening Davis Cup semi-final with a 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Otto Virtanen (22).

15:25 CET - First up in the Davis Cup semi-final at 16:00 CET, Otto Virtanen (22) will take on Alexei Popyrin (24).

After that, Emil Ruusuvuori (24) will play Alex De Minaur (24).

14:45 CET - Not the busiest day of tennis as the season has almost completely wound down but there is there is the Davis Cup to keep us going!

We are just over an hour away from the start of the first semi-final between Australia and Finland.

07:42 CET - We are now at the business end of the Davis Cup Finals, with Finland and Australia ready to duke it out in the first of the two semi-finals. Alex De Minaur (24) will lead the way for the Aussies, while the Finnish will be hoping that their star man Emil Ruusuvuori (24) is fit to play after not taking part in their last eight tie against Canada.