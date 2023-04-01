Tennis Tracker: Australia ease past Finland and into Sunday's Davis Cup final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Australia ease past Finland and into Sunday's Davis Cup final
Tennis Tracker: Australia ease past Finland and into Sunday's Davis Cup final
Australia are through to the Davis Cup final
Australia are through to the Davis Cup final
Profimedia
It's the final stages of the Davis Cup Finals and the Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the results and scores throughout the weekend.

19:47 CET - Alex De Minaur (24) has made it 2-0 for Australia and booked their spot in Sunday's David Cup final after beating Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori (24) 6-4, 6-3.

17:56 CET - Alexei Popyrin (24) has given Australia a 1-0 lead against Finland in the opening Davis Cup semi-final with a 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Otto Virtanen (22).

15:25 CET - First up in the Davis Cup semi-final at 16:00 CET, Otto Virtanen (22) will take on Alexei Popyrin (24).

After that, Emil Ruusuvuori (24) will play Alex De Minaur (24).

14:45 CET - Not the busiest day of tennis as the season has almost completely wound down but there is there is the Davis Cup to keep us going!

We are just over an hour away from the start of the first semi-final between Australia and Finland.

07:42 CET - We are now at the business end of the Davis Cup Finals, with Finland and Australia ready to duke it out in the first of the two semi-finals. Alex De Minaur (24) will lead the way for the Aussies, while the Finnish will be hoping that their star man Emil Ruusuvuori (24) is fit to play after not taking part in their last eight tie against Canada.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Norrie as Serbia advance to Davis Cup semi-finals
Tennis Tracker: Australia battle back to defeat Czech Republic in Davis Cup
Tennis Tracker: Finland move into Davis Cup semi-finals with win over Canada
Show more
Tennis
De Minaur and Popyrin prevail as Australia outclass Finland to return to Davis Cup final
Updated
Sinner enjoying the 'privilege' of Davis Cup pressure after guiding Italy to semi-finals
'Learn to behave': Novak Djokovic explains row with British fans at Davis Cup
Novak Djokovic sends Serbia into Davis Cup semi against Italy
Updated
Sinner doubles up as Italy down Netherlands to reach Davis Cup semis
Slovenian tennis umpire Ducman given 10-year ban for corruption
Australian Open chief still confident Nadal will be back in Melbourne
Australia produce thrilling fightback to see off Czech Republic in Davis Cup quarters
Most Read
Juventus and Inter battle for Serie A top spot in Derby d'Italia
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest striker Awoniyi facing long spell on sidelines after groin surgery
Novak Djokovic sends Serbia into Davis Cup semi against Italy

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings