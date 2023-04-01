Tennis Tracker: Finland move into Davis Cup semi-finals with win over Canada

Tennis Tracker: Finland move into Davis Cup semi-finals with win over Canada
The ATP season may have come to an end, but this week there is action from the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, as a number of top nations battle it out to become champions. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the results.

01:03 CET - The Davis Cup action will continue in the morning with the Czech Republic facing Australia. In the meantime, read more about what happened today here

22:03 CET - For the first time, Finland are Davis Cup semi-finalists! In front of thousands of their fans in Malaga, they've edged holders Canada courtesy of a 7-5, 6-3 victory in the doubles decider.

19:40 CET - Otto Virtanen (22) has levelled up the tie between Canada and Finland, beating Gabriel Diallo (22) 6-4, 7-5.

A deciding doubles clash will now be played. 

17:26 CET - Milos Raonic (32) has given defending champions Canada the lead against Finland with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Patrick Kaukovalta (24) in the opening Davis Cup quarter-final tie.

15:42 CET - Today's Davis Cup match-ups have been announced, with Milos Raonic (32) facing Patrick Kaukovalta (24) in around 20 minutes and Gabriel Diallo (22) then going up against Otto Virtanen (22).

Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) and Emil Ruusuvuori (24) aren't fully fit and so are being rested by their respective nations.

11:05 CET - The two finalists at the ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic (36) and Jannik Sinner (22), have touched down in Malaga as they prepare to take part in the Davis Cup. Could we see another contest between the pair this week?

07:30 CET - The first two quarter-finalists in the Davis Cup Finals meet today, with Felix Auger-Aliassime's (23) Canada looking to get past Finland in their quest to retain their title. The Canadians will be the favourites, but the Finnish, led by Emil Ruusuvuori (24), will have other plans.

