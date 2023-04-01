Tennis Tracker: Dan Evans wins maiden ATP title and Williams in action at Montreal

The hard court season moves to Canada this week as the ATP tour goes to Toronto and Montreal hosts the WTA tour. The US Open is just two weeks away and so preparations are hotting up as the world's best players look to build some confidence.

14:55 CET - Nao Hibino (28) comfortably earned the Livesport Prague Open after defeating Linda Noskova (18) 6-4, 6-1.

7:41 CET - Late last night Dan Evans (33) went from appearing in his first ATP tour final to winning the Washington Open in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 against Tallon Griekspoor (27) to cap off a hugely successful week for the British player.

7:28 CET - Welcome to today's action and the start of a new week in the world of tennis with Flashscore. The Open in Toronto kicks off this afternoon with a world top 30 clash between Alexander Bublik (26) and Hubert Hurkacz (26).

Meanwhile, on the WTA tour, there is also a top 30 clash between Victoria Azarenka and Magda Linette this afternoon.

Also at Montreal, a legend of the sport in Venus Williams (43) takes on 13th seed Madison Keys (28) in an all-American affair.

Williams hasn't been a regular on the tour in recent years but will be hoping to build some form ahead of her home tournament at the US Open.