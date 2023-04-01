Rublev tames Bublik fightback to reach Wimbledon quarters

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Rublev tames Bublik fightback to reach Wimbledon quarters
Rublev tames Bublik fightback to reach Wimbledon quarters
Rublev made one of the shots of the year to help close in on win
Rublev made one of the shots of the year to help close in on win
Reuters
Andrey Rublev (25) reaching the quarter-finals is one of the most predictable outcomes at a Grand Slam but there was nothing remotely routine about his five-set win over Alexander Bublik (26), his fourth-round opponent at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Rublev, who has now reached the quarters eight times at the Grand Slams but has never made the last four, was seemingly cruising into the last eight when he took the first two sets on Centre Court.

Yet his Kazakh opponent somehow conjured a way back into the contest and ensured it went the distance before seventh seed Rublev wrapped up a 7-5 6-3 6-7(6) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory.

Had the Russian lost it would have been a remarkably bitter pill to swallow, having been two points away from victory in the third set tiebreak, passed up two match points in the fourth and led 5-3 in the second breaker only to lose four points in a row.

Having secured a decisive break to go 5-3 up in the fifth, Rublev pulled off one of the most remarkable shots of the tournament so far with a diving forehand winner to bring up match point and then banged down an ace to finish the contest.

"Probably it was the most lucky shot ever," he said in his on-court interview. "I don't think I can do it (the shot) one more time."

Rublev could be known as Mr Quarter-Final at the Grand Slams and his victory ensured he will now have a full set of last-eight appearances at the majors, having never reached that stage at Wimbledon before.

Whether he can go one step further at a major for the first time is a feat few will fancy him achieving at Wimbledon, with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic his likely next opponent, providing the Serb overcomes Hubert Hurkacz later on Sunday.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon 2023Tennis TrackerWimbledon ATP - SinglesRublev AndreyBublik AlexanderDjokovic NovakHurkacz Hubert
Related Articles
Wimbledon 2023 power rankings: Djokovic poised for 24th title but who might stop him?
Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson as Wimbledon organisers pray for sun
Djokovic to face Cachin in Wimbledon opener, Rybakina up against Rogers
Show more
Tennis
Denis Shapovalov facing spell on sidelines after latest injury setback
Sinner in tetchy mood but reaches Wimbledon quarter-finals after defeating Galan
Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva says Wimbledon fairytale 'inspired by Nadal'
Safiullin knocks out Shapovalov to reach maiden major quarter-finals at Wimbledon
Updated
Pegula produces dazzling display to reach first Wimbledon quarters in emphatic style
Updated
Vondrousova shrugs off slow start to beat Bouzkova in all-Czech showdown at Wimbledon
Updated
16-year-old Andreeva through to Wimbledon fourth round as dream journey continues
Grigor Dimitrov dispatches Frances Tiafoe with ease to advance at Wimbledon
Tsitsipas brothers ousted by French teenagers in first round of Wimbledon
Matteo Berrettini on Wimbledon red alert: 'I'd have signed in blood'
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce signing of Hernandez, Bayern make second Kane bid
Jones and Trafford lead England to Euro U21 glory as Spain miss last-gasp penalty
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has no regrets over failed underarm serve at Wimbledon
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek survives major Bencic test, Rublev beats Bublik in thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |