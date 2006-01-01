Tennis Tracker: Gauff beats Muchova in Beijing final, Tommy Paul through in Shanghai

Paul needed three sets to see off Tabilo this afternoon

The opening rounds of the Shanghai Masters continue to motor on, with stars like Daniil Medvedev (28), Jannik Sinner (23) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) all in action. However, the main event of the day comes from the WTA 1000 event in Beijing, with Coco Gauff (20) and Karolina Muchova (28) set to face off for the title.

18:26 CET - Tommy Paul (27) needed nearly three hours to see off Chile's Alejandro Tabilo (27) in Shanghai, winning the contest 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 to make his way into the last 16.

15:30 CET - After Carlos Alcaraz's (21) impressive title last week, it is straight back down to business and it was a business-like win today. Alcaraz beat China's Yibing Wu (24) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to progress in Shanghai.

14:25 CET - Coco Gauff (20) has claimed the title in Beijing thanks to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Karolina Muchova (28), with the American dominant on her way to the championship.

13:06 CET - Coco Gauff (20) and Karolina Muchova (28) are out on court - the Beijing final is just minutes away. Follow the match live here.

12:29 CET - World No.1 Jannik Sinner (23) has survived a real scare against Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25), fighting from a set down to win 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 and move into the last 16 in Shanghai.

Carlos Alcaraz (21) is up next, but in the meantime, play on the outside courts have once again been postponed until tomorrow, with the rain still coming down hard.

Over in Beijing, we are now just half an hour away from the final between Coco Gauff (20) and Karolina Muchova (28).

10:12 CET - Unfortunately for those in Shanghai, the rain continues to persist, meaning all play on the outside courts is currently suspended. However, the action continues on centre court thanks to the roof, and you can follow Jannik Sinner's (23) match here.

09:28 CET - Daniil Medvedev (28) had to dig seriously deep against Matteo Arnaldi (23), battling to a thrilling 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win in two hours and 45 minutes to move through in Shanghai. Not entirely convincing, but Medvedev has got the job done.

07:35 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this Sunday morning! It is the big one today, as world No.6 Coco Gauff (20) faces the resurgent Karolina Muchova (28) for the Beijing title at 13:00 CET.

It has been a really tough few months for Gauff, with her serve and forehand failing her on numerous occasions on the big stage. However, her toughness and fighting qualities have found her in the final, and she will be desperate for a victory in the Chinese capital.

For Muchova, it has been an amazing return to form after spending 10 months out with a wrist injury. The wonderfully gifted Czech recently reached the US Open semi-final, and will be targeting the biggest trophy of an injury-laden career.

In the meantime, play is underway at the Shanghai Masters, with Daniil Medvedev (28) currently on court facing Matteo Arnaldi (23). Jannik Sinner (23) is set to follow, while Carlos Alcaraz (21), Grigor Dimitrov (33), Taylor Fritz (26), Holger Rune (21) and Ben Shelton (21) will also all be in action throughout the day.

Follow the Shanghai Masters live here.