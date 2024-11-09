Tennis Tracker: Gauff clinches WTA Finals title, Bonzi & Shapovalov win events

It's the final day of the WTA Finals and both Coco Gauff (20) and Qinwen Zheng (22) are looking to win arguably the fifth-biggest prize in women's tennis for the first time.

21:08 CET - In case you missed the action in Riyadh you can watch the highlights from the WTA Finals decider below.

What's more, you can read all about Coco Gauff's (20) record-breaking win over Zheng Qinwen (22) in our full report here.

20:18 CET - Coco Gauff (20) has come back to beat Zheng Qinwen (22) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 to win the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia!

In a topsy-turvy ending to the match, the American was down 5-3 in the deciding set before roaring back to win the set in a tiebreaker. Check out the key match stats below:

19:05 CET - Gauff strikes back! The American has taken things into a decider by fighting back from a break down to win the second set 6-4.

18:35 CET - Benjamin Bonzi (28) is an ATP champion! The Frenchman has claimed the first title of his career with a 7-6, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie (29) in Metz.

18:19 CET - The first set in Saudi Arabia has gone the way of Qinwen Zheng (22), who has taken it 6-3 in 57 minutes. The Chinese player faced five break points but saved them all, and converted one of the two that she got herself.

17:16 CET - Five years after claiming his first, Denis Shapovalov (25) has finally won his second his second ATP title!

The Canadian has done so in Belgrade by beating home favourite Hamad Medjedovic (21) 6-4, 6-4.

17:07 CET - The final of the WTA Finals between Coco Gauff (20) and Qinwen Zheng (22) is about to get underway in Saudi Arabia.

While they've faced off as juniors before, it will be only the second time the two young stars have done battle in their senior careers, and Gauff won their first meeting 7-6, 6-1 in Rome back in May.

16:05 CET - Cameron Norrie (29) has a chance in just under 30 minutes to end a difficult season on a high as he takes on Benjamin Bonzi (28) in the Metz final.

15:55 CET - The doubles WTA finals have been decided as second seeds Erin Routliffe (29) and Gabriela Dabrowski (32) won the title match 7-5, 6-3 against Katerina Siniakova (28) and Taylor Townsend (28).

14:45 CET - The first final of the day is the Belgrade decider between Denis Shapovalov (25) and Hamad Medjedovic (21).

Both players were unseeded heading into the event, making the final a bit of a surprise. The two men have never faced off before but you can bet the home crowd will be raucously behind the Serb Medjedovic.

14:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!

The main event is of course the title-deciding clash between Coco Gauff (20) and Qinwen Zheng (22) at the WTA Finals, which will begin in around three hours.

Before that, we have two ATP Finals with Cameron Norrie (29) facing Benjamin Bonzi (28) in Metz and Denis Shapovalov (25) taking on Hamad Medjedovic (21) in Belgrade.