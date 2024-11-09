Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Gauff clinches WTA Finals title, Bonzi & Shapovalov win events

Tennis Tracker: Gauff clinches WTA Finals title, Bonzi & Shapovalov win events

Flashscore
Gauff has won the WTA Finals
Gauff has won the WTA FinalsKatelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images via AFP
It's the final day of the WTA Finals and both Coco Gauff (20) and Qinwen Zheng (22) are looking to win arguably the fifth-biggest prize in women's tennis for the first time.

21:08 CET - In case you missed the action in Riyadh you can watch the highlights from the WTA Finals decider below.

What's more, you can read all about Coco Gauff's (20) record-breaking win over Zheng Qinwen (22) in our full report here.

20:18 CET - Coco Gauff (20) has come back to beat Zheng Qinwen (22) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 to win the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia!

In a topsy-turvy ending to the match, the American was down 5-3 in the deciding set before roaring back to win the set in a tiebreaker. Check out the key match stats below:

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

19:05 CET - Gauff strikes back! The American has taken things into a decider by fighting back from a break down to win the second set 6-4.

18:35 CET - Benjamin Bonzi (28) is an ATP champion! The Frenchman has claimed the first title of his career with a 7-6, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie (29) in Metz.

18:19 CET - The first set in Saudi Arabia has gone the way of Qinwen Zheng (22), who has taken it 6-3 in 57 minutes. The Chinese player faced five break points but saved them all, and converted one of the two that she got herself. 

Can Coco Gauff (20) respond? Follow the clash here.

17:16 CET - Five years after claiming his first, Denis Shapovalov (25) has finally won his second his second ATP title!

The Canadian has done so in Belgrade by beating home favourite Hamad Medjedovic (21) 6-4, 6-4.

17:07 CET - The final of the WTA Finals between Coco Gauff (20) and Qinwen Zheng (22) is about to get underway in Saudi Arabia.

While they've faced off as juniors before, it will be only the second time the two young stars have done battle in their senior careers, and Gauff won their first meeting 7-6, 6-1 in Rome back in May.

Follow the match point by point here.

16:05 CET - Cameron Norrie (29) has a chance in just under 30 minutes to end a difficult season on a high as he takes on Benjamin Bonzi (28) in the Metz final.

Follow the final here.

15:55 CET - The doubles WTA finals have been decided as second seeds Erin Routliffe (29) and Gabriela Dabrowski  (32) won the title match 7-5, 6-3 against Katerina Siniakova (28) and Taylor Townsend (28).

14:45 CET - The first final of the day is the Belgrade decider between Denis Shapovalov (25) and Hamad Medjedovic (21).

Both players were unseeded heading into the event, making the final a bit of a surprise. The two men have never faced off before but you can bet the home crowd will be raucously behind the Serb Medjedovic.

Follow the action live here.

14:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!

The main event is of course the title-deciding clash between Coco Gauff (20) and Qinwen Zheng (22) at the WTA Finals, which will begin in around three hours.

Before that, we have two ATP Finals with Cameron Norrie (29) facing Benjamin Bonzi (28) in Metz and Denis Shapovalov (25) taking on Hamad Medjedovic (21) in Belgrade.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka defeated by Gauff in Riyadh after Zheng moves into final
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina beats Sabalenka in Riyadh, Ruud knocked out in Metz
Show more
Tennis
Gauff glad to silence 'haters' after riding highs & lows to win first WTA Finals title
ATP roundup: Shapovalov wins second ATP Tour Title, Bonzi wins his first in Metz
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh
Updated
Bonzi claims first career ATP title after defeating Norrie in Metz final
Alexander Zverev satisfied with his 2024 season, relieved to answer 'question marks'
ATP roundup: Denis Shapovalov ends two-year drought to advance to Belgrade final
Gauff defeats Sabalenka to set up Zheng clash at WTA Finals in Riyadh
Editors' Picks: Sinner begins ATP Finals campaign as Serie A top two set for battle
Qinwen Zheng battles past Barbora Krejcikova to reach WTA Finals showpiece
Most Read
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings