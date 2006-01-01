Tennis Tracker: Gauff, Djokovic and Fritz all ease through as day three comes to an end

Gauff is safely through to the third round

It's a blockbuster Day Three at Flushing Meadows as defending champions Novak Djokovic (37) and Coco Gauff (20) take to the court as well as a host of other star names.

08:20 CET - In the men's draw, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic (37) eased through after his opponent and compatriot Laslo Djere (29) was forced to retire when trailing 4-6, 4-6, 0-2.

Casper Ruud (25), Taylor Fritz (26) and Ben Shelton (21) also booked their spots in the third round, while Lorenzo Musetti (22) battled through a five-set thriller to defeat Miomir Kecmanovic (24) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Check out all the men's results right here.

08:00 CET - Good morning! There was plenty of high-profile action overnight, with defending champion Coco Gauff (20) overcoming a nervy start to sweep aside Tatjana Maria (37) 6-4, 6-0.

Elsewhere, on the women's side of the tournament, Emma Navarro (23), Donna Vekic (28) and Elina Svitolina (29) all progressed in straight sets.

Check out all the women's results right here.

00:00 CET - What a comeback from Andrey Rublev (26). The sixth seed looked dead and buried after falling two sets behind to France's Arthur Rinderknech (29) but he roared back to win the second-round clash 4-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in just over four hours.

Ugo Humbert (26) was a seed to fall though, beaten 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 by Argentina's Francisco Comesana (23).

Still plenty of tennis to come tonight, which we will round up for you tomorrow morning. Novak Djokovic (37) is back on court at around 02:30 CET, as he takes on compatriot Laslo Djere (29).

Coco Gauff (20) is also in action, the defending champion faces off against Tatjana Maria (37) around 01:00 CET.

Follow that game right here.

23:38 CET - It was an easy path into the next round for Alexei Popyrin (25), who saw off Pedro Martinez (27) in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.

23:10 CET - Back to the women's draw, where Aryna Sabalenka (26) has cruised into the third round with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Italy's Lucia Bronzetti (25) in just 61 minutes.

Marta Kostyuk (22) has also made it through as has Yafan Wang (30).

21:44 CET - Fourth seed Alex Zverev (27) has made his way into the next round with a relatively comfortable 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 victory over Alexandre Muller (27) of France.

Elsewhere, Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng (21) has survived a scare against Erika Andreeva (20) to progress in the US Open. The Chinese star came from a set down to win 6-7, 6-1, 6-2.

21:16 CET - Two five-set thrillers have come to a close at Flushing Meadows. In the all-Argentine clash, Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) overcame compatriot and seeded Francisco Cerundolo (26) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. Meanwhile, 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka (22) came back from two sets down to see off American Mitchell Krueger (30) 6-7, -6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Elsewhere, Frances Tiafoe (26) is through after opponent Alexander Shevchenko (23) retired in the third set.

20:03 CET - Another seed has gone, this time in the men's draw as 21st seed Sebastian Baez (23) has been forced to retire from his game with Tallon Griekspoor (28) through injury in the second set.

19:24 CET - The results continue to roll in, and the next woman safely through to the third round is Madison Keys (29), with the American 14th seed sweeping aside Maya Joint (18) 6-4, 6-0 in just over an hour.

Elsewhere, on the men's side of the draw, Grigor Dimitrov (33) made light work of Rinky Hijikata (23), as the Bulgarian recorded a convincing 6-1, 6-1, 7-6(4) victory.

19:05 CET - A huge early upset in the women's tournament, with eighth seed and Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (28) falling to a desperately disappointing 4-6, 5-7 defeat against Elena Gabriela Ruse (26). It's a maiden Grand Slam third round for the Romanian.

Read more about the match here.

18:54 CET - Elise Mertens (28) is the first woman through to the third round after an emphatic 6-3, 6-2 win over Ajla Tomljanovic (31). The Belgian is soon followed by Paula Badosa (26) and Jule Niemeier (25), who both eased through their respective matches.

17:25 CET - Play is now underway in New York, with several of the world's best players targeting a third-round berth at the final Grand Slam of the year. Stay tuned over the course of the evening for all the latest news and results!

15:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our Tennis Tracker on what promises to be another jam-packed day of action at the US Open!

Today sees the start of the second round, with Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (28), men's ninth seed Grigor Dimitrov (33) and the resurgent Paula Badosa (26) all taking to the court around 17:00 CET.

The big names keep on rolling throughout the day, including the likes of Aryna Sabalenka (26), Coco Gauff (20) and Novak Djokovic (37), so be sure to follow along!

Check out three of today's standout matches as well as the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.