Tennis Tracker: Gauff eases past Pegula at WTA Finals after Zverev wins title in Paris

Flashscore
Gauff won this afternoon
Gauff won this afternoon
It's a blockbuster day of tennis as the WTA Finals continue in Riyadh while there are also showpiece events taking place in Paris, Hong Kong, Jiujiang and Merida.

18:08 CET - Coco Gauff (20) has opened her account at the WTA Finals in Riyadh with an impressive 6-3, 6-2 victory over fellow American Jessica Pegula (30). It's a 10th win in 11 matches for the resurgent Gauff.

16:37 CET - Third seed Alexander Zverev (27) is the champion in Paris after a convincing 6-2, 6-2 triumph over home favourite Ugo Humbert (26), who ultimately ran out of steam following a superb run in the French capital.

It's a seventh Masters 1000 crown for the German as he continues to build momentum ahead of the ATP Finals later this month.

16:23 CET - Iga Swiatek (23) has made a winning start at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, with the Pole battling back from a set and double-break down to outlast Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (28) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

11:41 CET - Viktorija Golubic (32) has won her first title in eight years, beating Rebecca Sramkova (28) 6-3, 7-5 to capture the Jiujiang crown.

10:28 CET - Diana Shnaider (20) has produced a superb performance to claim the title in Hong Kong, dismantling Katie Boulter (28) 6-1, 6-2 in just 72 minutes.

It's a fourth WTA title of the year for the Russian, who will move up to 12th in the latest rankings, putting the seal on a truly remarkable breakout season.

09:18 CET - Our first final of the day is now underway in Hong Kong, with top seed Diana Shnaider (20) taking on Katie Boulter (28) for the title. You can follow that match here.

Later, Alexander Zverev (27) comes up against home favourite Ugo Humbert (26) in the Paris Masters final, while there are also showpiece events in Jiujiang and Merida we'll keep you up to date with.

Elsewhere, the WTA Finals continue today in Riyadh, with Iga Swiatek (23) facing Barbora Krejcikova (28) and Coco Gauff (20) taking on compatriot Jessica Pegula (30).

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

