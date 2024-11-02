Tennis Tracker: Paolini and Sabalenka win in Riyadh, Humbert into Paris final

Today marks the start of the WTA Finals in Riyadh, with top seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) taking on Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng (22). We've also reached the semi-final stage at tournaments in Paris, Hong Kong, Jiujiang and Merida.

19:52 CET - Jasmine Paolini (28) has made a mightily impressive start to her campaign in Riyadh, battling past Elena Rybakina (25) 7-6(5), 6-4 in two competitive sets. It's the 39th win of a remarkable breakout season for the Italian.

Meanwhile, in Paris, home favourite and 15th seed Ugo Humbert (26) is through to tomorrow's showpiece after a thrilling 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Karen Khachanov (28), who was visibly ailing towards the end of the contest. Humbert becomes the first Frenchman to reach the Paris final since 2011.

17:59 CET - World number one Aryna Sabalenka (26) has made a winning start at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, sweeping aside Qinwen Zheng (22) in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. The Belarusian extends her dominant head-to-head record against the Olympic champion to 5-0.

16:07 CET - Alexander Zverev (27) is into the Paris Masters final after another really assured performance to beat Holger Rune (21) 6-3, 7-6(4). Rune fought in the second set, but Zverev simply had too much power for him.

15:41 CET - Over to Riyadh and world number one Aryna Sabalenka (26) takes on Qinwen Zheng (22) as the WTA finals gets underway at 16:00 CET.

13:45 CET - We're just 15 minutes away from the first semi-final of the day in Paris, with Alexander Zverev (27) taking on Holger Rune (21) in a heavyweight clash.

12:23 CET - Rebecca Sramkova (28) has been in great form in the last few months, and she is now into her third final in that period. The Slovakian defeated veteran Laura Siegemund (36) 7-6(4), 6-2 to make it 17 wins in her last 20 matches.

11:35 CET - Following back-to-back defeats to Leylah Fernandez (22), Diana Shnaider (21) has finally registered her first victory over the Canadian, winning 6-4, 6-2 to move into the Hong Kong final. She now stands on the verge of her fourth title of the year, and will face Katie Boulter (28) in the showpiece event tomorrow.

10:18 CET - Katie Boulter (28) has progressed to her third final of 2024, with the Brit overcoming a second-set wobble to beat Yue Yuan (26) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, in Jiujiang, Viktorija Golubic (32) is through to tomorrow's showpiece after an emphatic 6-1, 6-2 triumph over top seed Marie Bouzkova (26).

08:58 CET - It promises to be a thrilling day of action, with plenty of high-profile clashes to look forward to.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka (26) kicks off proceedings at the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh when she comes up against the in-form Qinwen Zheng (22) at 16:00 CET. Following that match, Jasmine Paolini (28) takes on Elena Rybakina (25).

Elsewhere, the headline matches take place at the Paris Masters, as third seed Alexander Zverev (27) faces talented Dane Holger Rune (21), who is looking to seal his place in this month's ATP Finals. In the other last-four clash, home favourite Ugo Humbert (26) takes on Karen Khachanov (28).

At the WTA event in Hong Kong, Diana Shnaider (20) is looking to continue her superb 2024 when she comes up against Leylah Fernandez (22) in a blockbuster tussle. The winner of that match will face either Katie Boulter (28) or Yue Yuan (26) in tomorrow's final.

Meanwhile, there are also semi-finals in Jiujiang and Merida that we'll keep you up to date with.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!