Tennis Tracker: Zverev gets Paris campaign off to winning start, Fritz & Shelton lose

Flashscore
Alexander Zverev won his first Paris Masters clash
Alexander Zverev won his first Paris Masters clashDimitar Dilkoff / AFP
The Paris Masters continue today with a number of the world's best players beginning their campaign as they look to secure a spot in the ATP Finals and end their seasons on a high.

23:50 CET - Over in Mexico's Merida Open, fifth seed Anna Blinkova (26) progressed after her opponent Lesia Tsurenko (35) retired hurt with Blinkova leading 2-6, 6-4, 4-0.

Top seed Renata Zarazua (27) and Sara Sorribes Tormo (28) both won to advance to the second round.

That's all from us today on the Tennis Tracker but be sure to tune in tomorrow for more from the WTA Tour and the Paris Masters!

22:39 CET - The day’s play in Paris has ended with another upset as lucky loser Arthur Cazaux (22) has beaten Ben Shelton (22) 6-3, 7-6 to move into the third round.

Shelton’s loss follows defeats suffered by seeded pair Taylor Fritz (27) and Daniil Medvedev (28) earlier.

Catch up on all the results from Paris here.

21:55 CET - World number six Jessica Pegula (30) has withdrawn from next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain and will be replaced in the American team by Ashlyn Krueger (20).

Read more about that here.

21:44 CET - Jack Draper (22) has sent fifth seed Taylor Fritz (27) out of the Paris Masters after beating the American 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 to book a spot in the final 16. The Brit will next face ninth seed Alex De Minaur (25).

20:54 CET - Third seed Alexander Zverev (27) has kicked off his Paris Masters campaign with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Tallon Griekspoor (28).

19:02 CET - Ninth seed Alex De Minaur (25) has defeated Miomir Kecmanovic (25) to advance to the third round in Paris. The Australian overcame his Serbian opponent 6-4, 7-6.

Over in Mexico, the Merida Open got going for the day with Polina Kudermetova (21) stunning second seed Nadia Podoroska (27) 6-1, 6-1.

18:27 CET - Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21) established himself as one of the most exciting young talents around by winning the Basel title last week, but he's been beaten on home turf by world number 21 Karen Khachanov (28), who has battled his way to a 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 win in just under two hours.

16:50 CET - 13th seed Holger Rune (21) is through to the third round at the Paris Masters after beating Alexander Bublik (27) 6-4, 6-2.

Over on the WTA Tour, play is about to start for the day at the Merida Open in Mexico - check out the full program here.

15:47 CET - French number one Ugo Humbert (26) has claimed victory on home turf, beating Marcos Giron (31) 6-3, 6-2 in Paris, and compatriot Arthur Fils (20) is also through thanks to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jan-Lennard Struff (34).

14:10 CET - Moving over to Jiujiang, in the day's final clash there, Mananchaya Sawangkaew (22) has defeated world number 988 Zheng Saisai (30) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Catch up on all the results from Jiujiang here.

13:58 CET - In the final match of the day in Hong Kong, top seed Diana Shnaider (20) has cruised past Priscilla Hon (26) 6-4, 6-1 to book a quarter-final berth.

Catch up on all the results from Hong Kong here.

13:54 CET -  Grigor Dimitrov (33) has battled past Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 to book his spot in the third round in Paris.

13:46 CET - We have our first big upset of the day with fourth seed Daniil Medvedev (28) losing 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 to Alexei Popyrin (25) in the second round at the Paris Masters.

Earlier, Arthur Rinderknech (29) edged Alex Michelsen (20) 7-6, 7-6 to also advance to the third round.

12:59 CET - Second seed Katie Boulter (28) has beaten Xiyu Wang (23) 7-6, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals in Hong Kong.

10:54 CET - Sixth seed Yue Yuan (26) has advanced in Hong Kong with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Nao Hibino (29) of Japan.

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

The WTA action for the day is already well underway in Asia with top seed Marie Bouzkova (26) winning in Jiujiang and ninth seed Bernarda Pera (29) advancing in Hong Kong, where world number 29 Katie Boulter (28) will take to court imminently.

Play in Paris will begin at around 11:00 CET and start in style with Grigor Dimitrov (33) facing Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) and Daniil Medvedev (28) taking on Alexei Popyrin (25).

Popyrin pulls off upset win over Medvedev at Paris Masters, Zverev & Dimitrov progress
World number six Pegula pulls out of upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Finals
WTA roundup: Top seeds Shnaider & Bouzkova cruise into quarter-finals in Asia
Alcaraz breezes past Jarry in straight sets in dominant Paris Masters opener
WTA roundup: Diana Shnaider makes her way to opening round win in Hong Kong
World number one Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Masters with 'intestinal virus'
Carlos Alcaraz reveals prize money attracted him to Saudi's Six Kings Slam
