Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Billie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
  4. World number six Pegula pulls out of upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Finals

World number six Pegula pulls out of upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Reuters
Pegula had been the highest-ranked player in the US team
Pegula had been the highest-ranked player in the US teamGeoff Burke-Imagn Images
World number six Jessica Pegula (30) has withdrawn from next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain and will be replaced in the American team by Ashlyn Krueger (20), the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday.

The USTA did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters asking why the US Open finalist, who had been the highest-ranked player in the team, withdrew.

Pegula, who has qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals to be held in Riyadh from November 2nd to 9th, last competed three weeks ago in Wuhan where she was upset in the third round by China's Wang Xiyu and reached the doubles final.

The USA face Slovakia in the first round of the Billie Jean Cup Finals on November 15th with the winners moving on to play Australia in the quarter-finals.

Krueger, who is ranked 65th in singles and 64th in doubles, joins Danielle Collins, Peyton Stearns, Taylor Townsend and Caroline Dolehide on the US team.

Mentions
TennisBillie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - SinglesJessica PegulaAshlyn Krueger
Related Articles
Swiatek announces return to action at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Injury-hit Osaka to skip Billie Jean King Cup finals as season cut short
WTA roundup: Anna Kalinskaya rallies at Ningbo Open to see off Hon
Show more
Tennis
Popyrin pulls off upset win over Medvedev at Paris Masters, Zverev & Dimitrov progress
Updated
WTA roundup: Top seeds Shnaider & Bouzkova cruise into quarter-finals in Asia
Tennis Tracker: Zverev gets Paris campaign off to winning start, Fritz & Shelton lose
Alcaraz breezes past Jarry in straight sets in dominant Paris Masters opener
Tennis Tracker: Ruud stunned in Paris after De Minaur and Alcaraz claim wins
WTA roundup: Diana Shnaider makes her way to opening round win in Hong Kong
World number one Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Masters with 'intestinal virus'
Carlos Alcaraz reveals prize money attracted him to Saudi's Six Kings Slam
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas battles through in Paris, Mannarino dumps out Paul
Most Read
Tottenham without captain Son Heung-min and Wilson Odobert for Manchester City clash
Real Madrid's match at Valencia set to be postponed due to floods
Sporting looking to keep Manchester United target Amorim until mid-November
Musiala hits hat-trick as Bayern cruise into DFB Pokal last 16, Union Berlin stunned

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings