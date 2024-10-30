World number six Pegula pulls out of upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Pegula had been the highest-ranked player in the US team

World number six Jessica Pegula (30) has withdrawn from next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain and will be replaced in the American team by Ashlyn Krueger (20), the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday.

The USTA did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters asking why the US Open finalist, who had been the highest-ranked player in the team, withdrew.

Pegula, who has qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals to be held in Riyadh from November 2nd to 9th, last competed three weeks ago in Wuhan where she was upset in the third round by China's Wang Xiyu and reached the doubles final.

The USA face Slovakia in the first round of the Billie Jean Cup Finals on November 15th with the winners moving on to play Australia in the quarter-finals.

Krueger, who is ranked 65th in singles and 64th in doubles, joins Danielle Collins, Peyton Stearns, Taylor Townsend and Caroline Dolehide on the US team.