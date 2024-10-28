Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas battles through in Paris, Mannarino dumps out Paul

Four new tournaments get underway today, including the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris with several players looking to book their spot in next month's season-ending Finals.

23:14 CET - Veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino (36) has stunned Tommy Paul (27) to delight the home crowd in Paris, defeating the American 6-3, 7-5. The loss for Paul means he cannot qualify for the ATP Finals.

22:13 CET - Nicolas Jarry (29) has downed Lorenzo Sonego (29) 7-6(4), 6-3 in Paris to set up a second-round meeting with Carlos Alcaraz (21).

21:28 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) was made to work in Paris, but in the end, had just about enough to battle past Roberto Carballes Baena (31) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

19:53 CET - The mercurial Alexander Bublik (27) is through to the second round in the French capital after a hard-fought 7-5, 7-5 triumph over qualifier Fabio Fognini (37).

17:56 CET - Home favourite Ugo Humbert (26) has progressed in Paris after edging past Brandon Nakashima (23) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 - a ninth victory in ATP 1000 events for the Frenchman this year.

15:28 CET - Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) is safely through in Paris, battling through a tough second set to overcome Zhizhen Zhang (28) 6-3, 7-6(6).

The world number 40 will face eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov (33) in the next round, who is targeting a solid run in the French capital to clinch a spot at the ATP Finals.

14:57 CET - Argentine Francisco Cerundolo (26) has made a winning start in Paris, sweeping aside qualifier Quentin Halys (28) 7-6(5), 6-3 in 90 minutes.

13:19 CET - Arthur Rinderknech (29) is through to the next round at the Paris Masters after his opponent Tomas Machac (24) was forced to retire with an achilles injury, with the Czech leading 7-6(3), 3-5 at the time.

Meanwhile, at the WTA event in Jiujiang, top seed Marie Bouzkova (26) battled past Alexandra Eala (19) in two competitive sets, 7-5, 7-6(4).

12:50 CET - Playing for just the fifth time since having her doping ban reduced earlier in the year, two-time major champion Simon Halep (33) has been knocked out in Hong Kong, losing 3-6, 3-6 to sixth seed Yue Yuan (26).

Elsewhere, Tallon Griekspoor (28) is the first winner of the day in Paris, with the Dutchman easing past Luciano Darderi (22) in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

09:42 CET - There have been plenty of results this morning in Jiujiang, with seeds Arantxa Rus (33) and Kamilla Rakhimova (23) sealing their spots in the second round.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, ninth seed Bernarda Pera (29) and Priscilla Hon (26) have safely progressed after straight-set wins over Sara Saito (18) and Eudice Chong (28) respectively.

08:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

It promises to be an intriguing day on the ATP Tour as the prestigious Paris Masters gets underway, with several of the world's best players vying for the final four spots at next month's ATP Finals in Turin.

Among those in contention, Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) and Tommy Paul (27) take to the court later this evening.

Elsewhere, on the WTA Tour, there are tournaments starting in Jiujiang, Hong Kong and Merida. As usual, we'll provide you with all the latest news and results.