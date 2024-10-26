Tennis Tracker: Mpetshi Perricard stuns Rune in Basel, De Minaur beaten by Khachanov in Vienna

It is semi-final day on the ATP and WTA Tours, with some of the world's best players a win away from securing their spots in the showpiece event on Sunday.

18:55 CET - The lower-ranked player has lost in the second Vienna semi-final too with Karen Khachanov (28) winning 6-2, 6-4 against Alex de Minaur (25).

18:44 CET - What a win for Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21)! The young French talent has beaten Holger Rune (21) 7-6, 6-4 to move into the final in Basel.

17:05 CET - The battle in Vienna between the players ranked 17 and 18 in the world has been won by Jack Draper (22), who has beaten Lorenzo Musetti (22) 6-2, 6-4 in what was an impressive display from the Brit.

16:38 CET -Ben Shelton (22) is a Basel finalist! The American has beaten fellow young talent Arthur Fils (20) 6-3, 7-6, saving five set points in the final tiebreak to secure victory.

15:57 CET - The final women's match of the day has gone the way of Caroline Dolehide (26), who has moved into the Guangzhou final with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 win over Lucia Bronzetti (25).

The two played out a titanic battle in the final tiebreak, with the American saving four match points before winning it 11-9.

15:41 CET - Ben Shelton (22) is a set away from the Basel final after winning the first 6-3 in his semi-final with Arthur Fils (20).

In Vienna, Lorenzo Musetti (22) is currently a break down to Jack Draper (22) in the opening set.

14:02 CET - There's been an early upset in Paris qualifying with Cameron Norrie (29) being beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Quentin Halys (28).

13:17 CET - The first semi-final in Guangzhou has unfortunately been decided by an injury, with top seed Katerina Siniakova (28) retiring while trailing 4-6, 6-4, 4-3 to Olga Danilovic (23).

09:24 CET - Qinwen Zheng (22) has secured her spot in the Tokyo final with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Diana Shnaider (20).

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker as the weekend gets underway!

Before we look ahead to the rest of the day, there has already been a result from the first semi-final in Tokyo, where ninth seed Katie Boulter (28) has been beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Sofia Kenin (25).

And currently on court battling for the right to appear in the final is No. 1 seed and Chinese superstar Zheng Qinwen (22), who is facing another young starlet, Diana Shnaider (22). You can follow that match with us at Flashscore.

Over in China a little later on another No. 1 seed, Katerina Siniakova (28), takes on Olga Danilovic (23), before Lucia Bronzetti (25) and Caroline Dolehide (26) meet in the other semi.

This afternoon, attentions turn to the ATP Tour, with a host of tasty final-four clashes.

At 14:00 CET, Lorenzo Musetti (22) clashes with Jack Draper (22) in Vienna, while Arthur Fils (20) faces Ben Shelton (22) in what should certainly be an entertaining affair in Basel.

Swiftly after that, last week's Almaty champion Karen Khachanov (28) looks to reach another final, but Alex de Minaur (25) stands in his way in the Austrian capital.

Switzerland then plays host to a semi-final between Holger Rune (21) and surprise package Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21).