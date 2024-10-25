Tennis Tracker: Rune & De Minaur claim wins, Zverev dumped out of Vienna by Musetti

It's quarter-final time on the ATP and WTA Tours, as tournaments in Tokyo, Guangzhou, Vienna and Basel near their climax. With some of the world's best players in action, there is plenty to look forward to throughout the day.

23:49 CET - Alex de Minaur (25) has been involved in an absolute tussle with Czech youngster Jakub Mensik (19), but in the end, had just about enough to come out on top, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4.

The Aussie is the final winner of the day, and on that note, we shall bid you goodbye. Tune in to the Tennis Tracker tomorrow morning for all the semi-final action!

22:30 CET - Big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21) is into his first-ever ATP 500 semi-final, beating Denis Shapovalov (25) in three tight sets, 6-7(7), 6-3, 7-6(3) to set up a meeting with Rune.

20:58 CET - A week after his title triumph in Almaty, Karen Khachanov (28) is eyeing up another crown in Vienna. And the Russian is one step closer, dismantling Matteo Berrettini (28), 6-1, 6-4.

20:01 CET - It was a straightforward day in the office for Holger Rune (21), as he eased past Belgian veteran David Goffin (33) 6-2, 6-4, to reach the Basel semi-finals. The Dane reached this stage last year, and will be aiming to go at least one step further this time around.

19:26 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (22) launched a fantastic comeback in Vienna, fighting from a set down to outlast Alexander Zverev (27) 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-4. A big win for the Italian.

18:23 CET - Ben Shelton (22) has claimed a great win in Basel, dumping out Andrey Rublev (27) after a really tight battle, 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4. He will face Fils in the semi-finals tomorrow.

16:21 CET - Just like in their last meeting at the US Open, Jack Draper (22) has knocked out Tomas Machac (24), defeating his Czech opponent 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in Basel. Machac cut a very frustrated and animated figure throughout the match, as Draper moves into the semi-finals.

15:46 CET - Young Frenchman Arthur Fils (20) has put in a superb performance in Basel, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) 7-6(5), 6-3 in Basel to move into the semi-finals. The loss for the Greek has seriously damaged his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals.

14:44 CET - Lucia Bronzetti (25) has completed the semi-final line-up in Guangzhou after an emphatic 6-4, 6-1 win over home favourite Xiyu Wang (23). The Italian will face Caroline Dolehide (26) for a place in Sunday's final.

13:58 CET - Play in Vienna and Basel is set to begin in the next few minutes, as Tomas Machac (24) faces Jack Draper (22) up first in the Austrian capital, while Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) and Arthur Fils (20) get proceedings underway in Switzerland.

12:51 CET - American Caroline Dolehide (26) has continued her great run in Guangzhou, overcoming Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (22) 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 in just under two hours to reach the final four.

12:34 CET - World No. 7 Qinwen Zheng (22) has had a fantastic Asia swing, and now she is into the Tokyo semi-final after a topsy-turvy 6-0, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Leylah Fernandez (22). It has been a great 2024 for the Olympic gold medallist, and she will be going into the WTA Finals at the start of November in fine form.

10:55 CET - Olga Danilovic's (23) excellent second half of the season has continued in Guangzhou after a 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Mananchaya Sawangkaew (22) saw her move into the final four. It's an eighth successive victory for the in-form Serb and a first-ever semi-final on the WTA Tour.

09:43 CET - Top seed Katerina Siniakova (28) is through to the semi-finals in Guangzhou after a relatively routine 6-4, 7-5 victory over Bernarda Pera (29). The Czech is targeting her sixth WTA singles title this week.

Meanwhile, in Tokyo, Diana Shnaider (20) has progressed to the last four after her opponent Sayaka Ishii (19) withdrew from their quarter-final clash. The Russian will face either Qinwen Zheng (22) or Leylah Fernandez (22) in tomorrow's semi-finals.

08:12 CET - Sofia Kenin (25) has continued her impressive week in Tokyo, beating third seed Daria Kasatkina (27) 6-3, 6-4 to move into her first semi-final of the season.

07:30 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker as the week draws near to a close, meaning in just a few days time, new champions will be crowned!

Players are eyeing up a spot in the semi-finals of their respective competitions, and there has already been a result from Tokyo. Katie Boulter (28) was in ruthless form overnight, thrashing Bianca Andreescu (24) 6-2, 6-1 in a match lasting just 63 minutes.

Ongoing at the moment in the Japanese capital is a quarter-final between Sofia Kenin (25) and Daria Kasatkina (27), which will then be followed by Diana Shnaider (20). No. 1 seed Qinwen Zheng (22) will face Leylah Fernandez (22) in the final last-eight clash in what should be a spicy encounter.

In Guangzhou, Katerina Siniakova (28) is currently on court, with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (22) and Lucia Bronzetti (25) both in action later.

Meanwhile, there are some cracking contests over on the ATP Tour in Vienna and Basel later this afternoon, and you can check out the matchups below.