Tennis Tracker: Machac downs Dimitrov in Vienna, Auger-Aliassime stunned in Basel

Tsitsipas is into the last eight in Basel

The Asian swing continues to roll on on the WTA Tour, with action taking place in Japan and China. Meanwhile, the ATP Tour continues in Europe, as a number of players jostle for position with the ATP Finals drawing ever nearer.

21:53 CET - And that is where we leave you! Come back tomorrow for quarter-final action from Basel and Vienna.

21:50 CET - It is all over in Vienna too as Karen Khachanov (28) books his place in the quarter-finals after a hard-fought 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win against Brandon Nakashima (23).

21:45 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) has lost the final match of the day in Basel in a shock result. The talented French player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21) defeated the Canadian 6-1, 7-6 (8-6).

19:54 CET - Last year's semi-finalist Holger Rune (21) fought from 2-5 down in the second set to overcome Dominic Stricker (22) 6-3, 7-6(2) in Basel.

19:25 CET - Denis Shapovalov (25) is through to the last eight in Basel, beating veteran Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) 6-3, 7-6(4).

Alex de Minaur (25) has also moved through in Vienna, with his opponent Flavio Cobolli (22) retiring from their clash with the Aussie leading 7-6(2), 3-1.

17:56 CET - Tomas Machac's (24) excellent form shows no sign of slowing down, with the talented Czech beating Grigor Dimitrov (33) in a cracking contest in Vienna, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3. Dimitrov's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals are hanging by a thread.

In Basel, Ben Shelton (22) was involved in a real tussle with veteran and home favourite Stanislas Wawrinka (39), eventually coming out on top 7-6(2), 7-5.

16:58 CET - Talented Frenchman Arthur Fils (20) is through to the quarter-finals in Basel, securing a relatively comfortable 7-5, 6-3 triumph over Spain's Pedro Martinez (27).

16:20 CET - Third seed and one of the favourites to win in Basel, Stefanos Tsitsipas (26), has booked his place in the next round with a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 win against Botic Van De Zandschulp (29).

15:22 CET - Jack Draper (22) has struggled to find consistency in his game since making the US Open semi-finals so he will be keen to get back on track this week in Vienna. And it is so far so good for the British player. He is safely through to the third round in Vienna after winning 7-5, 6-1 against Luciano Darderi (22).

14:17 CET - Czech teenager Jakub Mensik (19) has continued his impressive recent form, sweeping aside Miomir Kecmanovic (25) in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(7), to move into the Vienna quarter-finals.

12:25 CET - Chinese superstar and top seed Qinwen Zheng (22) has got her Tokyo campaign off to a fine start, downing Moyuka Uchijima (23) 7-5, 6-0.

Over in Guangzhou, No. 2 seed Marie Bouzkova (26) has been stunned, losing a three hour and 20 minute epic 7-6(3), 5-6, 6-7(8) to American Caroline Dolehide (26).

09:42 CET - Fresh from last week's title in Ningbo, Daria Kasatkina (27) has made a winning start in Tokyo, recovering from a shaky start to battle past McCartney Kessler (25) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Meanwhile, in Guangzhou, top seed Katerina Siniakova (28) has eased through to the quarter-finals after a routine 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Alycia Parks (23).

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this Thursday morning!

The WTA Tour is still in Asia, which means there has already been a result in the very early hours in Tokyo, with Sofia Kenin (25) recovering from a set down to outlast Clara Tauson (21) 6-7(8), 6-4, 7-6(6) in an epic contest.

Currently on court is last week's Ningbo champion Daria Kasatkina (27), who is taking on McCartney Kessler (25). No. 1 seed Qinwen Zheng (22) will take to the court a little later on as she looks to continue her fine 2024 ahead of a debut appearance at the WTA Finals in a few weeks time.

Over in Guangzhou at the moment, another No. 1 seed Katerina Siniakova (28) is playing, as she looks to move into the quarter-finals.

Later on in the day, Vienna hosts Jack Draper (22), Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Alex De Minaur (25), while Stefanos Tsitsipas (26), Holger Rune (21) and two-time defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) will aim to secure a place in the last eight in Basel.