  Flashscore News
  Tennis
  Tennis Tracker: Draper wins Vienna title, Mpetshi Perricard claims Basel title

Tennis Tracker: Draper wins Vienna title, Mpetshi Perricard claims Basel title

Shelton in action earlier this week
Shelton in action earlier this weekFABRICE COFFRINI/ AFP / Flashscore
The four tournaments taking place this week will today come to an end with the eight finalists all aiming to claim one last win that would give them one of their biggest titles of the season, if not the biggest.

17:10 CET - Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21) has done it! The talented youngster has won his second ATP title after coming out on top in a tense second-set tiebreak against Ben Shelton (22) to win 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in Basel.

16:25 CET -  Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard's (21) excellent week is continuing as he takes the first set in Basel 6-4.

15:53 CET - Jack Draper (22) has won his second ATP title! The US Open semi-finalist has had a breakthrough year and based on his impressive performances this week, expect the British player to take that breakthrough to new heights next year. 

Draper has won a final against Karen Khachanov (28) 6-4, 7-5 in a match he would have expected to win. However, to make it this far, he had to beat some big-name players. His dominant display in the final completed an almost faultless week for the rising star of men's tennis.

15:47 CET - The final in Basel is underway as sixth seed Ben Shelton (22) takes on the talented Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21) for a chance at some valuable ATP points and a title to boot.

14:57 CET - The first set has gone to Draper in Vienna, who has won it 6-4 in 46 minutes. The Brit broke serve in the third game and served things out after that.

14:16 CET - Over to Vienna, where Jack Draper (22) and Karen Khachanov (28) battle for the crown in Vienna.

The match is underway, and you can follow it live here.

10:47 CET - Olga Danilovic (23) has claimed her first WTA title since 2018, beating Caroline Dolehide (26) 6-3, 6-1 in the final of the Guangzhou Open.

It was a dominant performance from the Serb, who sealed victory in just over an hour.

08:02 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

One of the day's four finals has already been completed with Qinwen Zheng (22) being crowned champion in Tokyo thanks to a 7-6, 6-3 win over Sofia Kenin (25). Read more about that match here.

Next up is the Guangzhou final between Olga Danilovic (23) and Caroline Dolehide (26), and Jack Draper (22) will then battle Karen Khachanov (28) for the Vienna title before Ben Shelton (22) and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21) face off in Basel

