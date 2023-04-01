Tennis Tracker: Gauff facing Vondrousova and Medvedev taking on Musetti in Canada

Next up for Gauff is the Wimbledon champion

There have been some big upsets, but there are still plenty of top players left in the Canadian Open on both the men's and women's sides, and they're starting to play one another as we enter the Round of 16.

09:10 CET - Overnight, Carlos Alcaraz (20) played for the first time since his Wimbledon triumph and made a winning return, beating Ben Shelton (20) 6-3, 7-6.

Andy Murray (36) and Jannik Sinner (21) also made it through, while Matteo Berrettini (27) and Holger Rune (20) were knocked out.

07:50 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's action from the Canadian Open. Play will begin at 17:00 CET, and there are plenty of top matches on the horizon.