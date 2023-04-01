Nick Kyrgios withdraws from upcoming US Open as Aussie's injury woes continue

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from upcoming US Open as Aussie's injury woes continue
Reuters
Nick Kyrgios (28) has withdrawn from the US Open, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Thursday as the Australian continues to recover from ankle and wrist injuries that have limited him to one tournament this season.

Kyrgios had surgery on his left knee earlier in the year and was beaten in his comeback match following a five-month layoff when he fell to China's Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round in June.

Kyrgios missed the French Open due to a foot injury suffered during the theft of his car and pulled out of Wimbledon with wrist issues.

Germany Jan-Lennard Struff has also withdrawn from the US Open, the USTA said.

Due to the withdrawals, Argentine's Facundo Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman move into the main draw.

The season's final grand slam runs from August 28th to September 10th.

