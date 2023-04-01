Sublime Sinner downs Schwartzman to break Argentine hearts again

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Sublime Sinner downs Schwartzman to break Argentine hearts again
Sublime Sinner downs Schwartzman to break Argentine hearts again
Updated
Jannik Sinner has only beaten Argentines so far in Wimbledon
Jannik Sinner has only beaten Argentines so far in Wimbledon
Reuters
Jannik Sinner (21) coasted into Wimbledon's third round with a 7-5 6-1 6-2 victory over Diego Schwartzman (30) on Wednesday, as the eighth seed claimed a second Argentine scalp in as many matches.

Sinner, who knocked out Schwartzman's compatriot Francisco Cerundolo (24) earlier this week, was sharp from the outset as he fended off three break points and punished his opponent with vicious forehand winners before breaking late to capture the opening set.

Sinner cruised from there on, using both serve and forehand to devastating effect as he controlled rallies from the baseline and frustrated Schwartzman, winning five straight games as errors crept into the Argentine's game.

Not even a lengthy halt in play to close Court One's roof could impede the Italian's momentum, as he traded breaks early with Schwartzman in the third before seizing the advantage and wrapping up the contest with his 15th ace of the match.

"I felt like I was serving very well in the important moments," said Sinner, who is chasing his first Major title after reaching the quarter-finals of three of the four Grand Slams last year.

"I tried to return as many balls as I could and I tried to play my game. Moving him around is not easy because he is so fast, so I tried to overpower him a little bit.

"Hopefully I can play some good tennis here, play point-by-point and then we'll see where I can finish."

Sinner will next face either Australian Aleksandar Vukic (27) or Frenchman Quentin Halys (26), but he will have to wait until Thursday to learn the name of his third-round opponent after the pair's match was postponed due to rain.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesSchwartzman DiegoSinner JannikHalys QuentinVukic AleksandarWimbledon 2023
Related Articles
Djokovic to face Cachin in Wimbledon opener, Rybakina up against Rogers
Wimbledon 2023 power rankings: Djokovic poised for 24th title but who might stop him?
Stefanos Tsitsipas needs two days to beat Dominic Thiem in five sets
Show more
Tennis
Novak Djokovic wins 350th Grand Slam match after being pushed hard by Jordan Thompson
Updated
Retiring Anett Kontaveit keeps Wimbledon hopes alive with opening win
Holger Rune sails through after rain-delayed win against wildcard George Loffhagen
Grigor Dimitrov not worried about safety despite Just Stop Oil protests
Superb Iga Swiatek surges into Wimbledon third round
Updated
Frances Tiafoe sees off Yibing Wu to march into Wimbledon second round
Marta Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Maria Sakkari with comeback win
Updated
Dannil Medvedev's class overcomes young Briton Arthur Fery at Wimbledon
Updated
Daria Kasatkina speeds through to Wimbledon's third round after defeating Jodie Burrage
Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play twice on third day of Wimbledon
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United announce Mount, Di Maria joins Benfica
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Thompson, Tsitsipas wins five-set epic against Thiem
Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson as Wimbledon organisers pray for sun