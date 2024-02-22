Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kalinskaya in Dubai, Rublev stunned by Mensik in Doha

We're down to the last eight in both the ATP tournament in Qatar and the WTA tournament in Dubai, and with the majority of top seeds still standing in both, we look to be in for some top-quality clashes today.

21:40 CET - The day’s action is underway in Rio de Janeiro and Cameron Norrie (28), Dusan Lajovic (33) and Thiago Seyboth Wild (23) have all won to book their spots in the quarter-finals.

20:28 CET - The first major upset of the day in Dubai comes from the quarter-final match between Coco Gauff (19) and Anna Kalinskaya (25).

World number three Gauff won the first set 6-2 but was outplayed in the second and third sets by Kalinskaya who won 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. Kalinskaya will face world number one and heavy favourite Iga Swiatek (22) in tomorrow's semi-final.

19:21 CET - A huge win for Gael Monfils (37)! The French veteran has beaten compatriot and world number 18 Ugo Humbert (25) 6-2, 6-4 to move into the semi-finals in Doha.

17:47 CET - Jakub Mensik's (18) fairytale run continues! After knocking out fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina (24) and 2023 finalist Andy Murray (36), the teenager has now beaten top seed Andrey Rublev (26) 6-4, 7-6 to move into the semis in Doha.

17:40 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (22) has extended her winning streak to seven matches with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Australian Open runner-up Qinwen Zheng (21).

15:08 CET - Second seed Karen Khachanov (27) has moved into the semi-finals in Doha, with opponent Emil Ruusuvuori (24) being forced to retire after just three games.

14:11 CET - Alexei Popyrin (24) has defeated Alexander Bublik (26) in the first quarter-final in Qatar. The match finished 6-4, 6-4.

13:23 CET - It has just been announced that Elena Ryabkina (24) has withdrawn from the Dubai Championships after falling ill. As a result, Jasmine Paolini (28) will automatically go through to the last four.

11:16 CET - Holger Rune (20) has reunited with former coach Patrick Mouratoglou after the world number seven's partnership with Boris Becker and Severin Luthi ended following a disappointing Australian Open campaign last month.

10:12 CET - Today's action begins in just under an hour with Marketa Vondrousova (24) playing the first quarter-final of the Dubai Championships against Sorana Cirstea (33).

08:40 CET - To begin with, we bring you news of an overnight upset in Mexico, where third seed Alex De Minaur (25) was knocked out of the Los Cabos Open by Alex Michelsen (19), losing 6-4, 6-1.

There were no such issues for the three other players competing in the tournament, with Alexander Zverev (26), Casper Ruud (25) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) all advancing without too many problems.

08:20 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!