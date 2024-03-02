Tennis Tracker: Humbert beats Bublik to claim Dubai crown, Acapulco final looms

Saturday was a big day in the world of tennis with Casper Ruud (25) and Holger Rune (20) facing off in the early hours over in Mexico before Ugo Humbert (25) downed Alexander Bublik (26) to claim the Dubai Championships title. Catch up on the action below.

00:30 CET - That's all for this evening but tune in to the Tracker tomorrow morning to catch up on the other semi-finals from Austin, Santiago and San Diego as well as the final in Acapulco between Casper Ruud (25) and Alex De Minaur (25).

23:30 CET - The first semi-final in Austin has gone the way of Wang Xiyu (22), who upset top seed Anhelina Kalinina (27) 6-3, 7-6(4).

Next up, Yuan Yue (25) takes on Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29).

20:50 CET - There is plenty of tennis to come from the Americas tonight and overnight with the highlight being the final in Acapulco.

Before that, however, we have semi-finals to come from the WTA tournaments in Austin and San Diego as well as from the ATP’s Chile Open in Santiago.

First up, Anhelina Kalinina (27) takes on Wang Xiyu (22) in Austin at 21:20 CET.

17:46 CET - Ugo Humbert (25) is the champion in Dubai! The Frenchman has beaten Alexander Bublik (26) 6-4, 6-3 to claim his second title in less than a month. He's developing into quite the player.

Take a look at the key match stats below:

Key match stats Flashscore

17:06 CET - The first set in Dubai has gone the way of Ugo Humbert (25), who has won it 6-4 in 49 minutes. His second title of the year is within reach.

16:16 CET - The Dubai final is underway, with both players looking to win the second ATP 500 tournament of their career.

Follow it here

13:45 CET - The first final of the weekend gets underway at about 16:00 CET in Dubai with Alexander Bublik (26) taking on Ugo Humbert (25). Interestingly, the pair have never met before on court.

Bublik reached the final in curious circumstances after Andrey Rublev (26) was disqualified from their semi-final while Humbert upset Daniil Medvedev (28) to reach the decider.

Which underdog will have his day in Dubai? Follow the match later here.

08:45 CET - North of the border in San Diego, world number five Jessica Pegula (30) won 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 against Anna Blinkova (25) to move into the last four.

Catch up on all the WTA action here

08:40 CET - We have plenty to catch you up on from overnight, with the big news being that world number 11 Casper Ruud (25) beat world number seven Holger Rune (20) to reach the Acapulco final, where he will face Alex De Minaur (25).

Click here to read more

08:36 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!