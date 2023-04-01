Tennis Tracker: Jabeur secures second title of 2023, Rublev falls to surprise defeat

Jabeur has claimed her second title of the year
Reuters
It's a big day of tennis in Asia with WTA finals and semi-finals taking place and top players facing off on both the men's and women's side of the China Open.

16:22 CET - Sebastian Ofner (27) has caused a shock win over home favourite Alexander Bublik (26) 6-4, 6-2 in Kazakhstan to progress to the last eight. 

16:01 CET - There's been an upset in Beijing with Andrey Rublev (25) losing 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 to Ugo Humbert (25), who will face Medvedev in the semis.

Rublev vs Humbert highlights
Flashscore

14:47 CET - Over in Astana, Dominic Thiem (30) has prevailed in three sets against Marcos Giron (30) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 to make his way into the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, here is our WTA Flashmoment of the day.

WTA Flashmoment of the day
Flashscore

11:18 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) is through in Beijing. The second seed has beaten Alex De Minaur (24) 7-6, 6-3 to advance. 

De Minaur vs Medvedev highlights
Flashscore
Medvedev interview
Flashscore

11:00 CET - The second semi-final in Tokyo has been won by second seed Jessica Pegula (29), with the American beating Maria Sakkari (28) 6-2, 6-3.

Sakkari vs Pegula highlights
Flashscore
Pegula interview
Flashscore

 

10:51 CET - Ons Jabeur (29) has claimed her second title of the year, beating Diana Shnaider (19) 6-2, 6-1 to win the Ningbo Open. 

Jabeur vs Shnaider highlights
Flashscore
Jabeur speech
Flashscore

09:06 CET - Veronika Kudermetova (26) has made it to the final of the Tokyo Open, beating compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) 7-6, 6-7, 6-3.

Kudermetova vs Pavlyuchenkova highlights
Flashscore
Kudermetova interview
Flashscore

06:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis. We'll bring you updates and highlights of all the major matches taking place as the Asian swing heats up.

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennisBublik AlexanderOfner Sebastian
Tennis
