Tennis Tracker: Kasatkina and Fritz win in Eastbourne, Tabilo and Shnaider also victorious

It's finals day in Bad Homburg, Mallorca and Eastbourne, as players on the ATP and WTA Tours look to secure a grass-court title heading into Wimbledon next week.

17:15 CET - In the final match of the day, Taylor Fritz (26) has become the first man to win the Eastbourne title three times, cruising past Max Purcell (26) 6-4, 6-3. His eighth ATP title means he is back to being the American No.1.

16:44 CET - Alejandro Tabilo's (27) impressive year shows no signs of slowing down, with the Chilean winning the title in Mallorca after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Sebastian Ofner (28).

16:06 CET - Some pretty big and worrying injury news coming out ahead of Wimbledon. Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (26) is struggling with a 'rare' injury, and can't rule out the possibility of pulling out ahead of the start of the tournament on Monday.

16:04 CET - Diana Shnaider (20) has claimed the biggest title of her young career, ousting Donna Vekic (28) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in two hours and a quarter to win in Bad Homburg.

15:34 CET - In her fourth final of the year, Daria Kasatkina (27) has reigned victorious for the first time in 2024, beating Leylah Fernandez (21) 6-3, 6-4 to clinch her first grasscourt title. It will be a sweet victory for the Russian, who fell at the hands of Madison Keys in the final last year.

It is her seventh title overall on the WTA Tour.

11:20 CET - We've got four finals to look forward to today. Here's how the schedule looks:

Diana Shnaider vs Donna Vekic - 12:30 CET

Leylah Fernandez vs Daria Kasatkina - 13:30 CET

Sebastian Ofner vs Alejandro Tabilo - 15:00 CET

Taylor Fritz vs Max Purcell - 15:30 CET

10:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!