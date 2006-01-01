Tennis Tracker: Kasatkina and Fritz win in Eastbourne, Tabilo and Shnaider also victorious

17:15 CET - In the final match of the day, Taylor Fritz (26) has become the first man to win the Eastbourne title three times, cruising past Max Purcell (26) 6-4, 6-3. His eighth ATP title means he is back to being the American No.1.
16:44 CET - Alejandro Tabilo's (27) impressive year shows no signs of slowing down, with the Chilean winning the title in Mallorca after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Sebastian Ofner (28).
16:06 CET - Some pretty big and worrying injury news coming out ahead of Wimbledon. Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (26) is struggling with a 'rare' injury, and can't rule out the possibility of pulling out ahead of the start of the tournament on Monday.
16:04 CET - Diana Shnaider (20) has claimed the biggest title of her young career, ousting Donna Vekic (28) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in two hours and a quarter to win in Bad Homburg.
15:34 CET - In her fourth final of the year, Daria Kasatkina (27) has reigned victorious for the first time in 2024, beating Leylah Fernandez (21) 6-3, 6-4 to clinch her first grasscourt title. It will be a sweet victory for the Russian, who fell at the hands of Madison Keys in the final last year.
It is her seventh title overall on the WTA Tour.
11:20 CET - We've got four finals to look forward to today. Here's how the schedule looks:
Diana Shnaider vs Donna Vekic - 12:30 CET
Leylah Fernandez vs Daria Kasatkina - 13:30 CET
Sebastian Ofner vs Alejandro Tabilo - 15:00 CET
Taylor Fritz vs Max Purcell - 15:30 CET
10:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!