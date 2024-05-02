Tennis Tracker: Medvedev playing for spot in Madrid semis, final four women doing battle

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Medvedev playing for spot in Madrid semis, final four women doing battle
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev playing for spot in Madrid semis, final four women doing battle
Swiatek is first up today
Swiatek is first up todayAFP
We're in the final stages of the Madrid Open with Daniil Medvedev today looking to book the final spot in the men's semi-finals and the final four women, including three of the world's top four, playing for a place in the WTA final.

12:30 CET - There are three huge matches on the agenda today in Madrid, one men's quarter-final and two women's semi-finals. Here's what the order of play looks like:

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys - 16:00 CET

Daniil Medvedev vs Jiri Lehecka - 20:00 CET

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka - 21:30 CET 

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Madrid Open action!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Fiery Rublev surprised by his ability to stay calm in win over Alcaraz
Two-time defending champion Alcaraz crashes out of Madrid Open as Rublev rolls on
Updated
Rybakina rallies past Putintseva to set up Madrid Open semi-final against Sabalenka
Updated
Sinner withdraws before Madrid Open quarter-final match with hip injury
Carlos Alcaraz hopes for dream doubles matchup with Rafael Nadal at Olympics
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz dumped out of Madrid Open by Rublev, Sabalenka through
Novak Djokovic splits with long-time fitness coach in latest shakeup
'Emotional' Rafael Nadal knocked out of Madrid Open by Jiri Lehecka
Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys fight back to reach Madrid Open semis
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out of World Championship by Stuart Bingham
Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
Jones claims shock win over Trump to make World Championship semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings