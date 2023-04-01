Tennis Tracker: Murray loses in Paris, Jabeur faces Gauff in WTA Finals

The finals in Basel, Vienna and Zhuhai took place yesterday as we switch our focus to France and Mexico where exciting contests will fill the day both in terms of ATP and WTA action. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

23:27 CET - Tommy Paul (26) managed to scrape past Richard Gasquet (37) in Paris in three sets 0-6, 6-2, 7-6.

22:06 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) needed two hours 20 minutes to see off Lorenzo Musetti (21) 6-2, 6-7, 6-3.

21:45 CET - Yoshihito Nishioka (28) has downed lucky loser Jordan Thompson (29) of Australia in a back-and-forth encounter 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 that lasted 141 minutes.

21:02 CET - After three American defeats earlier in the day, Taylor Fritz (26) has something to shout about with a straight-set, 6-1, 6-4 win against Argentina's Sebastian Baez (22).

Fritz - Baez highlights Flashscore

19:31 CET - More French woe in Paris as Luca van Assche (19) has been defeated by Serbia's Laslo Djere (28) in three sets. The world number 34 won their encounter 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

19:24 CET - Qualifier Botic Van De Zandschulp (28) has beaten France's Adrian Mannarino (35) in Paris in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

Meanwhile, here is our ATP Flashmoment of the day.

ATP Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

17:04 CET - Alex de Minaur (24) won against veteran Andy Murray (36) in three hours 7-6, 4-6, 7-5.

Murray - De Minaur highlights Flashscore

16:36 CET - More results to bring you from Paris, where qualifier Roman Safiullin (26) has seen off home wildcard Alexandre Muller (26) 7-6, 6-3, whilst 16th seed Karen Kachanov (27) defeated Max Purcell (25) of Australia 6-4, 6-4.

14:45 CET - It goes from bad to worse for Americans as 14th seed Frances Tiafoe (25) has been knocked out by Alexander Bublik (26) 6-3, 6-4.

14:43 CET - Another American has fallen in Paris, as Tallon Griekspor (27) has beaten Christopher Eubanks (27) 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 in 124 minutes.

13:42 CET - Ben Shelton (21) was on the wrong end of an upset after losing 7-6, 5-7, 6-3, to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24).

13:25 CET - Nicolas Jarry (28) needed just over two hours to defeat Alexei Popyrin (24) 7-5, 7-6, in Paris

12:18 CET - A host of matches set to played in the French capital today and we have our first result with Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) defeating Czech number one Jiri Lehecka (21) 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the next round.

5:41 CET - Top seeds are taking to court in Paris as day one of the Masters rolls out. Taylor Fritz faces Sebastian Baez, Andy Murray clashes with Alex de Minaur while Americans Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe all make their respective appearances.

Stan Wawrinka is up against Dominic Thiem, Felix Auger Aliassime challenges Jan-Lennard Struff as Grigor Dimitrov faces Lorenzo Musetti.

Wrapping up the day will be the WTA finals in Cancun where Ons Jabeur clashes with Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek with Marketa Vondrousova. They follow Aryna Sabalenka's overnight victory over Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-1.

Sabalenka - Sakkari highlights Flashscore