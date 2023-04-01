Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Medvedev set up Vienna final, Rune knocked out of Basel

It's semi-final day in Basel, Vienna and Zhuhai, and all three tournaments have produced some mouthwatering match-ups.

21:02 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) may have beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) today in their semi-final in Vienna but the Greek did pull off some great shots, including in this rally, our FlashMoment of the day!

ATP FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

20:58 CET - A brilliant rally between Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) and Daria Kasatkina (26) in their WTA Elite Trophy semi-final meeting was our moment of the day on the women’s circuit.

WTA FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

19:53 CET - In the second semi-final in Basel Holger Rune's (20) run has come to an end after losing 3-6, 2-6 against the impressive Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (23).

Auger-Aliassime's post-match comments Flashscore

Rune - Aliasssime highlights Flashscore

18:45 CET - Meanwhile over in Switzerland Hubert Hurkacz (26) has won the first semi-final 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) against Ugo Humbert (28) in an encounter which ebbed and flowed to reach the final.

18:17 CET - After a tight encounter between the world number four and world number five, Jannik Sinner (22) comes out top against big-hitting Andrey Rublev (26) 7-5, 7-6 (7-5). Sinner moves into the final where he will face world number three Daniil Medvedev (27) in a fascinating encounter.

HLs Sinner - Rublev Flashscore

16:12 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) to become the first finalist of the year in Vienna. The world number three beat the world number seven 6-4, 7-6.

Medvedev vs Tsitsipas highlights Flashscore

14:10 CET - We are not far from the start of one of the matches of the day with top seed Daniil Medvedev (27) playing Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in the first Vienna semi-final.

Which bad dancer will win this one?

Follow the match here.

13:54 CET - The second semi-final in Zhuhai has been won by home favourite Qinwen Zheng (21), who has beaten compatriot Lin Zhu (29) 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Zheng vs Zhu highlights Flashscore

09:50 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) has made into the final of the WTA Elite Trophy, with the Brazilian beating Daria Kasatkina (26) 6-4, 6-1.

Haddad Maia vs Kasatkina highlights Flashscore

Haddad Maia interview Flashscore

09:38 CET - Ahead of today's ATP action in Basel and Vienna, catch up on what happened in yesterday's quarter-finals here.

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of what is sure to be a thrilling day in the world of tennis, with heavyweight clashes taking place in all three of the ongoing tournaments.