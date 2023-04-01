Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Medvedev set up Vienna final, Rune knocked out of Basel

Daniil Medvedev will face Jannik Sinner in the Vienna decider
Daniil Medvedev will face Jannik Sinner in the Vienna decider
Reuters
It's semi-final day in Basel, Vienna and Zhuhai, and all three tournaments have produced some mouthwatering match-ups.

21:02 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) may have beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) today in their semi-final in Vienna but the Greek did pull off some great shots, including in this rally, our FlashMoment of the day!

ATP FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

20:58 CET - A brilliant rally between Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) and Daria Kasatkina (26) in their WTA Elite Trophy semi-final meeting was our moment of the day on the women’s circuit. 

WTA FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

19:53 CET - In the second semi-final in Basel Holger Rune's (20) run has come to an end after losing 3-6, 2-6 against the impressive Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (23).

Auger-Aliassime's post-match comments
Flashscore
Rune - Aliasssime highlights
Flashscore

18:45 CET - Meanwhile over in Switzerland Hubert Hurkacz (26) has won the first semi-final 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) against Ugo Humbert (28) in an encounter which ebbed and flowed to reach the final.

18:17 CET - After a tight encounter between the world number four and world number five, Jannik Sinner (22) comes out top against big-hitting Andrey Rublev (26) 7-5, 7-6 (7-5). Sinner moves into the final where he will face world number three Daniil Medvedev (27) in a fascinating encounter. 

HLs Sinner - Rublev
Flashscore

16:12 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) to become the first finalist of the year in Vienna. The world number three beat the world number seven 6-4, 7-6.

Medvedev vs Tsitsipas highlights
Flashscore

14:10 CET - We are not far from the start of one of the matches of the day with top seed Daniil Medvedev (27) playing Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in the first Vienna semi-final. 

Which bad dancer will win this one?

Follow the match here.

13:54 CET - The second semi-final in Zhuhai has been won by home favourite Qinwen Zheng (21), who has beaten compatriot Lin Zhu (29) 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Zheng vs Zhu highlights
Flashscore

09:50 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) has made into the final of the WTA Elite Trophy, with the Brazilian beating Daria Kasatkina (26) 6-4, 6-1.

Haddad Maia vs Kasatkina highlights
Flashscore
Haddad Maia interview
Flashscore

09:38 CET - Ahead of today's ATP action in Basel and Vienna, catch up on what happened in yesterday's quarter-finals here

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of what is sure to be a thrilling day in the world of tennis, with heavyweight clashes taking place in all three of the ongoing tournaments. 

Tennis
