Tennis Tracker: Ruud knocked out in Toronto by firing Fokina, Medvedev marches on

00:07 CET - Well, that's all for our day but the tennis rolls on in Canada!
Tune in to the Tennis Tracker again in the morning for updates and highlights from the action overnight.
00:05 CET - Over on the men's side, our moment of the day came from the recently completed match between Daniil Medvedev (27) and Lorenzo Musetti (21).
00:00 CET - Unfortunately, rain delayed a lot of play in Montreal today but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a best moment!
The pick of the ladies’ action was a fine rally in one of the matches that weren’t affected - Jessica Pegula (29) 6-4, 6-0 win over Jasmine Paolini (27).
23:28 CET - World number three Daniil Medvedev (27) has booked his spot in the quarter-finals in Toronto after beating Lorenzo Musetti (21) 6-4, 6-4.
22:05 CET - Sad news as Nick Kyrgios (28) has withdrawn from the upcoming US Open.
The fan-favourite had to withdraw from the recent French Open, also due to injury.
21:55 CET - He’s on a roll! After beating Alexander Zverev (26) in the second round, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) has now beaten world number five Casper Ruud (24) 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(4).
21:10 CET - First it was Toronto, now the rain has hit Montreal, where play has been halted. Looks like the men are back on, though!
18:20 CET - Rain has halted proceedings early on in Toronto, but in Montreal, fourth seed Jessica Pegula (29) has won 6-4, 6-0 against Jasmine Paolini (27).
17:05 CET - Play is set to get underway in Canada with the third rounds starting in both Toronto and Montreal. Stay tuned throughout the evening for updates from both!
13:46 CET - Being on the same side of the draw, Andy Murray (36) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) could meet in the semi-finals in Toronto, and the Scot has been sharing his thoughts on the Spaniard.
09:10 CET - Overnight, Carlos Alcaraz (20) played for the first time since his Wimbledon triumph and made a winning return, beating Ben Shelton (20) 6-3, 7-6.
Andy Murray (36) and Jannik Sinner (21) also made it through, while Matteo Berrettini (27) and Holger Rune (20) were knocked out.
Rune was defeated 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 by Marcos Giron (30).
Read more about the late-night matches here.
Over in Montreal, world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) made it past Petra Martic (32), winning 6-3, 7-6(5) to reach the third round.
07:50 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's action from the Canadian Open. Play will begin at 17:00 CET, and there are plenty of top matches on the horizon.