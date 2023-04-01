Tennis Tracker: Ruud knocked out in Toronto by firing Fokina, Medvedev marches on

Daniil Medvedev has booked his spot in the quarter-finals in Toronto

There have been some big upsets, but there are still plenty of top players left in the Canadian Open on both the men's and women's sides, and they're starting to play one another as we enter the Round of 16.

00:07 CET - Well, that's all for our day but the tennis rolls on in Canada!

Tune in to the Tennis Tracker again in the morning for updates and highlights from the action overnight.

00:05 CET - Over on the men's side, our moment of the day came from the recently completed match between Daniil Medvedev (27) and Lorenzo Musetti (21).

ATP FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

00:00 CET - Unfortunately, rain delayed a lot of play in Montreal today but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a best moment!

The pick of the ladies’ action was a fine rally in one of the matches that weren’t affected - Jessica Pegula (29) 6-4, 6-0 win over Jasmine Paolini (27).

WTA FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

23:28 CET - World number three Daniil Medvedev (27) has booked his spot in the quarter-finals in Toronto after beating Lorenzo Musetti (21) 6-4, 6-4.

Medvedev's post-match comments Flashscore

Medvedev - Musetti highlights Flashcore

22:05 CET - Sad news as Nick Kyrgios (28) has withdrawn from the upcoming US Open.

The fan-favourite had to withdraw from the recent French Open, also due to injury.

Read more about that here.

21:55 CET - He’s on a roll! After beating Alexander Zverev (26) in the second round, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) has now beaten world number five Casper Ruud (24) 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(4).

21:10 CET - First it was Toronto, now the rain has hit Montreal, where play has been halted. Looks like the men are back on, though!

18:20 CET - Rain has halted proceedings early on in Toronto, but in Montreal, fourth seed Jessica Pegula (29) has won 6-4, 6-0 against Jasmine Paolini (27).

17:05 CET - Play is set to get underway in Canada with the third rounds starting in both Toronto and Montreal. Stay tuned throughout the evening for updates from both!

13:46 CET - Being on the same side of the draw, Andy Murray (36) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) could meet in the semi-finals in Toronto, and the Scot has been sharing his thoughts on the Spaniard.

Read the story here

09:10 CET - Overnight, Carlos Alcaraz (20) played for the first time since his Wimbledon triumph and made a winning return, beating Ben Shelton (20) 6-3, 7-6.

Alcaraz's post-match comments Flashscore

Alcaraz - Shelton highlights Flashscore

Andy Murray (36) and Jannik Sinner (21) also made it through, while Matteo Berrettini (27) and Holger Rune (20) were knocked out.

Rune was defeated 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 by Marcos Giron (30).

Rune - Giron highlights Flashscore

Marcos Giron's comments are defeating Holger Rune Flashscore

Read more about the late-night matches here.

Over in Montreal, world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) made it past Petra Martic (32), winning 6-3, 7-6(5) to reach the third round.

Sabalenka's post-match comments Flashscore

Sabalenka - Martic highlights Flashscore

07:50 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's action from the Canadian Open. Play will begin at 17:00 CET, and there are plenty of top matches on the horizon.